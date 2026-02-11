Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Cooler Than Me stands out on ratings From a handicapping perspective, the Fergal O’Brien-trained Cooler Than Me is hard to oppose in the Ross Stacey Still Cannot Cook Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (14:15) at Taunton.

He’s a lightly-raced eight-year-old who didn’t show much on his first two starts for this yard in a maiden and novice hurdle over two miles, but he had shown a bit when runner-up in a bumper for a previous trainer in 2023, form which made an opening mark of 83 very lenient, and he duly proved a different proposition when opening his account on handicap debut at Market Rasen 11 days ago. Cooler Than Me landed a gamble on that occasion, well suited by the step back up in trip to two and a half miles in first-time cheekpieces, and he displayed a likeable attitude when things got tough in the closing stages, rallying to regain the lead close home. He and the runner-up pulled miles clear of the remainder and, though there is seemingly a little more depth in this field, he’s able to race from the same mark due to the conditions of the race he won at Market Rasen. Cooler Than Me is due to be 7lb higher in future races, while he’s at least 8lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, so he makes plenty of appeal.

Flags point to Henrythenate The Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap (14:33) looks an open sprint, but Henrythenate immediately showed improved form on his first start for Stuart Williams when winning a handicap over this course and distance last month.

He had been gelded and was fitted with a first-time tongue tie which are obvious catalysts for his improved form, while he also appeared to be well suited by ridden more patiently than usual with the headgear also removed. One of the standout aspects of his performance was his turn of foot, which was particularly eye catching in a race that was run at no more than a fair pace, nudged along on entering the straight and readily moving past rivals in the final 100 yards to win going away. Henrythenate was given the Horse In Focus Flag for that performance, highlighting as one to keep on the right side, while he also has the Sectional Flag, too, for his above-average closing sectional. The third has won twice since, to boost the form, and a subsequent 8lb rise looks lenient when taking everything into account. Timeform forecast a very strong pace, which is another positive for his run style, so all in all, there’s plenty to like.

More to come from Crimson Rambler in handicaps The Secret Admirer Handicap (19:30) at Chelmsford doesn’t look a deep contest and Crimson Rambler stands out following his recent run at Wolverhampton.

He showed next to nothing in four runs at up to six furlongs in maiden and minor company, but he’s bred for longer trips, and he duly showed much improved form upped to seven furlongs on his handicap debut 10 days ago. Crimson Rambler was much shorter in the betting than previously, which backs up the theory he has been brought along with handicaps in mind, and he left the impression there’s even more to come. He was helped by being held up in a well-run race sporting first-time blinkers, but he didn’t get the clearest run on the home turn, before staying on well in the straight to be beaten just a neck. Crimson Rambler pulled clear of the remainder in a race which appeals as solid form for the grade, supported by a good timefigure, and he is taken to go one place better able to race from the same mark.