Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Flags point to Count of Vendome The Virgin Bet Every Saturday Saturday Money Back Maiden Hurdle (13:50) at Doncaster doesn’t look a deep contest, with only a handful of serious contenders, and Timeform Flags point towards Count of Vendome.

He had some strong form in bumpers last season, winning two of his three starts in that sphere, and beating several subsequent winners in the process. Count of Vendome also made a most encouraging start over hurdles when narrowly beaten at Bangor in November, and he arguably should have won on that occasion, around three lengths ahead and steadied into the last where he lost all momentum. He rallied well but was just edged out near the finish, earning him the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting him as one to look out for next time. Trainer Donald McCain also has the Hot Trainer Flag which advertises he’s in good form at present, and Count of Vendome is also top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, at least 12lb clear of those with experience. Count of Vendome is a nice type physically, who is open to improvement, and he should prove hard to beat on the back of a short break.

Act of Innocence remains a bright prospect The Don Lockwood Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle (15:10) is a race in which Nicky Henderson has tasted success in in the past, notably with Shishkin in 2020, and Act of Innocence looks the one to beat in this year’s renewal.

He was a near-smart performer in bumpers for Paul Nicholls last season, opening his account in that sphere at Taunton on his final start last season, and he made a big impression on his debut over hurdles for this yard when beating a next-time-out winner at Newbury in November. Act of Innocence took a stride or two to realise what was required after jumping the last, but he quickened up nicely from there when the penny dropped to win going away. Indeed, he was turned over at prohibitive odds by a three-year-old receiving lumps of weight over the same course and distance last time, but that is to take nothing away from his potential, and the step up in trip is sure to suit this stoutly-bred six-year-old. He sets the standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and the ‘small p’ attached to his rating symbolises he’s open to further improvement.

Aisling Oscar can record remarkable eight-timer Aisling Oscar has been prolific since joining Adrian Keatley, winning seven of his eight starts, and he can extend his sequence to eight in the Win £250,000 With BetMGM’s Golden Goals Handicap (19:00) at Southwell on Thursday evening.

All of his starts so far in Britain have come at Newcastle, with three of his wins coming at a mile, and judged by his latest success a fortnight ago, he’s capable of defying a further 6lb rise in the weights. He has been superbly placed by connections so far, but he still looked some way ahead of his mark turned out under a penalty last time, even if he was made to work harder than previously by another bang in-form rival. That pair pulled clear of the remainder in a race which was supported by a good timefigure, and the return to a mile switched to this track will be very much in his favour. Aisling Oscar is at least 2lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and seems sure to launch another bold bid.