Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Brave Knight can win again for Nicholls/Keighley partnership 17-year-old conditional rider Freddie Keighley has been making a name for himself this season, including when riding his first Cheltenham winner for father Martin in October aboard De Temps En Temps when getting the better of Sean Bowen in a tight finish although unable to use his 7 lb claim. He also registered his first double at Wincanton on Boxing Day with one of those winners coming for Paul Nicholls for whom Keighley has now ridden five winners from twenty rides for his attached yard. Another of those winners for Nicholls was Brave Knight in a conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle at Fontwell in October in which the partnership hacked up by fifteen lengths. But turned out quickly to race off the same mark back at Fontwell twelve days later, they could only finish third behind Grenadier Jed, with the softer ground the most likely factor in that odds-on defeat. That was also Brave Knight’s third run in as many weeks, but he’s had a break since that busy spell and returns in a competitive handicap at Taunton (15:00) where the forecast going is good. Brave Knight has been allotted top weight, so Keighley’s claim will come in handy. Successful on good or firmer ground on his first three starts as a novice last season, Brave Knight still looks fairly treated, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a couple of pounds.

Merrimack should be hard to catch for Hot Trainer

Newmarket trainer Stuart Williams had one of his best ever seasons in 2025, notching 70 wins, with ten of those coming at Chelmsford which was the track where he had the most success. Williams has started the New Year in good form too, with four winners in 2026 already, earning him the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag. He has a good chance of another Chelmsford winner with Merrimack in the five-furlong handicap (19:30). Merrimack’s two wins last year both came on turf in apprentice events over the minimum trip at Windsor and Brighton when forcing the pace on both occasions. He tried to do the same on his latest start at Chelmsford last week but couldn’t quite last home in front over six furlongs, getting collared close home by Em Four and Charlie Mason to be beaten just a neck and a head. Racing off the same mark here and with apprentice Harry Vigors taking 7 lb off his back, Merrimack makes plenty of appeal dropping back to five furlongs and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Inothewayurthinkin: What's going on?

Silkies Sib weighted to follow up

James Owen is another trainer who hasn’t wasted any time getting winners on the board on the all-weather this year, including a treble from Tuesday’s meetings. He can keep the momentum going with Silkies Sib in the mile and a quarter handicap at Chelmsford (20:30). The now six-year-old only joined Owen from Ireland last autumn but it didn’t take him long to return to winning ways like many of the yard’s new recruits. Well backed on his third start for Owen at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day, Silkies Sib did well to overcome a troubled passage, being short of room over two furlongs out but staying on to lead near the line for a nose win over Scenario, earning the ‘Horse In Focus' flag as a result. The runner-up has franked that form by winning at the same track last week and Silkies Sib’s new yard looks sure to get more out of him as he remains attractively handicapped on his old form from a mark in the 50s, being 4 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.