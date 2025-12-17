Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

James Owen holds strong hand at Southwell

Von Krolock and No Knee Never both stepped up markedly on their first couple of efforts for James Owen to make it third-time lucky for the stable and they are bidding to follow up for the yard at Southwell on Thursday. Von Krolock, who contests the opening seven-furlong handicap (13:22), and No Knee Never, who runs in division one of the six-furlong handicap (15:52), have both been selected in the Timeform Analyst Verdicts that appear on Sporting Life racecards. Owen's Moostar, who runs in division two of the six-furlong handicap (16:22), is another given the nod by Timeform's analyst. Unlike Von Krolock and No Knee Never, Moostar came up short on her third start for Owen, but she too showed markedly improved form and found only one too strong at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago. She was probably unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated rival who was capitalising on a drop in the weights, and she still looks well treated after edging up only 1 lb. She remains 4 lb below the mark she defied for her former stable last year and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. The tongue tie she wore for the first time at Chelmsford has unsurprisingly been retained.

Dust Cover's form is working out well

Dust Cover left his previous handicap efforts well behind when successful at Southwell last month, seemingly benefiting from the return to the all-weather after disappointing a couple of times on testing ground. That neck victory was clearly a career best, and the fact the front pair pulled nicely clear of the remainder offered encouragement that Dust Cover would remain one to be positive about. However, that performance looks even better now as the runner-up, So Alex, has won both subsequent starts with plenty to spare, paying a handsome compliment to Dust Cover in the process. The progressive So Alex is now rated 15 lb higher with the BHA than when beaten by Dust Cover. He has clearly improved since but, even so, Dust Cover could still be nicely treated off only 5 lb higher than for that victory. He tackles the same course and distance in the 11-furlong handicap (17:22) at Southwell and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, though he also has the + symbol to show his recent victory may possibly be better form than it has been rated.

Uncle Don drops in class

Uncle Don is still searching for a first win this year but he's caught the eye of Timeform's reporters on a few occasions, including last time at Lingfield where he was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one likely to be of firm interest on his next start. Uncle Don impressed with the headway he made in the straight to finish a close-up fourth at Lingfield. Admittedly, he made his challenge from a similar position as the eventual winner, but the sectional times suggest that both horses were further back than ideal turning for home and deserve credit for passing so many rivals. The BHA handicapper's decision to ease Uncle Don a further 1 lb looks rather generous, and it's notable that for the first time in his career he drops into class 4 company in the seven-furlong handicap (20:00) at Chelmsford. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb and looks to hold solid claims.