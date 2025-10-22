Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.
Three points of interest
Wrydcroft can complete a hat-trick
The PricedUp.Bet Handicap (15:30) at Nottingham contains mainly exposed horses, but that can’t be said for Wrydcroft, who has proved a revelation since sent handicapping.
He is from a family Pam Sly knows well, having trained the dam, who is a half-sister to the yard’s 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa and, though he didn’t offer much in his three qualifying runs, he is now very much on the progressive path.
Wrydcroft opened his account on handicap debut over seven furlongs at Leicester last month, never stronger than at the finish, and he was very impressive when following up over the same course and distance recently.
That was an emphatic win, making light of a 3lb rise in the weights, leading on the bridle from two furlongs out and readily moving clear in the closing stages. The handicapper didn’t miss that performance, hiking him 10lb in the weights, but that might not be enough to prevent a hat-trick given the rate of knots he’s improving in.
Ethelwulf will appreciate step up in trip
The PricedUp Handicap (16:32) at Nottingham doesn’t have much depth to it, but Ethelwulf has a progressive profile, and very much stands out on paper.
He was backward on his debut at Southwell last month, very slowly away and merely passing beaten horses in the closing stages under a hands-and-heels ride. He showed more upped to a mile and a half next time without ever looking like winning, and similar sentiments apply for his qualifying run.
However, there was an air of unfinished business surrounding him, and he shaped well on his handicap debut at Yarmouth 10 days ago. Ethelwulf took time to get going as the steady pace lifted, but he went into second place in the final 100 yards and finished with running left at the line.
This step up to a mile and three quarters is sure to suit him, while softer ground should also suit as well given his sire. A mark of 67 more than likely underestimates him and he can prove that now having his stamina stretched further.
Flags point to Quamby
The Timeform Flags outline that the David Simcock-trained Quamby has an excellent chance of opening his account in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (18:00) at Southwell.
She didn’t show much in a couple of starts towards the backend of last season, but she was much improved on her return from seven months off when finishing runner-up at Wetherby in April.
Quamby was considerately handled for the most part, but didn’t get the clearest run from two furlongs out, having to switch entering the final furlong and running on well, and the winner of that race has developed into a useful performer since.
She was given the Horse In Focus Flag and her closing sectional upgrade warranted the Sectional Flag also, while she represents a yard with the Hot Trainer Flag, too. Quamby seemingly hasn’t been the easiest to train given another absence, but she sets the bar pretty high in this maiden, with further improvement still to come.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.