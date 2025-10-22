Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Wrydcroft can complete a hat-trick The PricedUp.Bet Handicap (15:30) at Nottingham contains mainly exposed horses, but that can’t be said for Wrydcroft, who has proved a revelation since sent handicapping.

He is from a family Pam Sly knows well, having trained the dam, who is a half-sister to the yard’s 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa and, though he didn’t offer much in his three qualifying runs, he is now very much on the progressive path. Wrydcroft opened his account on handicap debut over seven furlongs at Leicester last month, never stronger than at the finish, and he was very impressive when following up over the same course and distance recently. That was an emphatic win, making light of a 3lb rise in the weights, leading on the bridle from two furlongs out and readily moving clear in the closing stages. The handicapper didn’t miss that performance, hiking him 10lb in the weights, but that might not be enough to prevent a hat-trick given the rate of knots he’s improving in.

Ethelwulf will appreciate step up in trip The PricedUp Handicap (16:32) at Nottingham doesn’t have much depth to it, but Ethelwulf has a progressive profile, and very much stands out on paper.

He was backward on his debut at Southwell last month, very slowly away and merely passing beaten horses in the closing stages under a hands-and-heels ride. He showed more upped to a mile and a half next time without ever looking like winning, and similar sentiments apply for his qualifying run. However, there was an air of unfinished business surrounding him, and he shaped well on his handicap debut at Yarmouth 10 days ago. Ethelwulf took time to get going as the steady pace lifted, but he went into second place in the final 100 yards and finished with running left at the line. This step up to a mile and three quarters is sure to suit him, while softer ground should also suit as well given his sire. A mark of 67 more than likely underestimates him and he can prove that now having his stamina stretched further.

Flags point to Quamby The Timeform Flags outline that the David Simcock-trained Quamby has an excellent chance of opening his account in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (18:00) at Southwell.