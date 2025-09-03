Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Night Tara can thrive moving up in trip Sir Mark Prescott is well on course to have his best season numerically in the last five years, likely to surpass his winners total of 44 in 2024 given he’s already had 38 this year, and Night Tara looks primed to record another in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Fillies’ Handicap (13:50) at Southwell.

She became yet another from this yard to make a winning handicap debut over a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford last month, off the bridle long before the long-time leader, and needing every inch of the trip. Night Tara shaped similarly over the same course and distance last week, but this time she was unable to prevail under a 7lb claimer, again pushed along from some way out and doing all of her best work at the finish. She now moves up just over a furlong in trip, switched to a track with a longer straight, which will allow her more time to hit top gear, and she’s expected to prove this mark a lenient one with further progress in the offing, especially now back under professional handling.

Appleby has excellent record in Haydock novice Charlie Appleby has won the last four renewals of the McCoys Racing Lounge EBF Novice Stakes (14:30) at Haydock, and his representative in this year’s edition, Commanding Officer, has the potential to make it five in a row.

He won’t be the best-bred horse in Appleby’s yard, but he does have a useful pedigree, and he produced a promising first effort when third over seven furlongs at this course at the end of May, keeping on in the closing stages without being knocked about. Commanding Officer shaped similarly over the same trip at York last time, clearly still learning his trade and having no chance with the principals, but again looked after, leaving the impression he has an even bigger effort in his locker. The step up to a mile for the first time is sure to suit and, provided none of the expensive newcomers turn out to be above average, he’s expected to put his experience to good use, with further progress on the cards.

A nursery to keep an eye on The Book Your Venue At thetankwa1.co.uk Nursery Handicap (15:30) at Haydock has an interesting look to it, with three last-time-out winners, all of whom are carrying penalties, expected to come to the fore.

Preference is for the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Demetrius, who is proving a sharper than most juveniles that emerge from this yard, and is progressing all of the time. He built on the promise of his handicap debut, where he still looked inexperienced, to win his last two starts at Catterick and Chelmsford. Demetrius wore first-time cheekpieces when opening his account, getting off the mark despite wandering off a true line in the closing stages, and more severe headgear (visor) was used when following up last week. Demetrius proved more tractable away from an undulating track, the one and a half length winning margin looking like it would be much further at one point, but the runner-up made good late headway. There’s no doubt he will stay seven furlongs, more than likely he’ll improve further for it, and he’s one to keep on the right side with cheekpieces now back on.