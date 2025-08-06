Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.
Three points of interest
Carroll and Doughty leading combination at Brighton
Tony Carroll and Jack Doughty are the leading trainer and rider at Brighton this season with 11 and 10 wins, respectively, which adds up to a 26% strike rate when they combine.
They team up together with Time Patrol in the opening Star Community Housing Apprentice Handicap (14:10), who has been a regular at the course this year, completing at hat-trick at this venue over seven furlongs in May.
He hasn’t been in the same form twice since over the same course and distance, but he has shaped as though he’s ready for another crack at a mile, off the bridle before most last month.
Time Patrol’s sole start at a mile came at Newcastle last year when he was beaten just a length in second. That is a stiff mile, too, so he clearly gets the trip, and with this season’s leading rider at Brighton on board in this apprentice event, he seems sure to go well.
Dangerman clear on Timeform ratings
The John & Thady Gosden-trained Dangerman showed much improved form fitted with first-time cheekpieces when opening his account over this course and distance 13 days ago and he has excellent claims of following up in the Up Handicap (19:15) at Sandown.
He had some fairly useful form in maiden and novice company, and clearly wasn’t 100% on his handicap debut at Newbury in June, going in snatches and eased off in the final furlong.
Dangerman proved a totally different proposition fitted with headgear, though, again not travelling as well as some, but finding plenty for pressure, produced to lead two furlongs out and forging clear in the style of a well-handicapped horse.
The timefigure was also excellent on that occasion, so the handicapper raising him just 4lb for that win looks very lenient indeed. Dangerman is at least 6lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, provided the headgear has the desired effect once more, he should be very hard to beat.
Beylerbeyi well-in under a penalty
Beylerbeyi is thriving all of a sudden since being moved up to a mile and a half and he has an excellent chance of completing a hat-trick in the Racing League 20 Handicap (20:00) at Chepstow.
He resumed winning ways in a competitive handicap at York last month, the way the race was run he had to delve deep into his stamina reserves to prevail by a nose, displaying an excellent attitude.
However, Beylerbeyi followed up in contrasting fashion at Newmarket last week, given a patient ride but making eye-catching headway from three furlongs out, arriving on the scene still travelling well entering the final furlong before readily asserting.
The visual impression he created was backed up by a very good timefigure and it is no surprise connections turn him out quickly under a 5lb penalty. This should be run at a strong gallop, which will suit, and he remains totally unexposed at this trip.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.