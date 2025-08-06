Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Carroll and Doughty leading combination at Brighton Tony Carroll and Jack Doughty are the leading trainer and rider at Brighton this season with 11 and 10 wins, respectively, which adds up to a 26% strike rate when they combine. They team up together with Time Patrol in the opening Star Community Housing Apprentice Handicap (14:10), who has been a regular at the course this year, completing at hat-trick at this venue over seven furlongs in May.

He hasn’t been in the same form twice since over the same course and distance, but he has shaped as though he’s ready for another crack at a mile, off the bridle before most last month. Time Patrol’s sole start at a mile came at Newcastle last year when he was beaten just a length in second. That is a stiff mile, too, so he clearly gets the trip, and with this season’s leading rider at Brighton on board in this apprentice event, he seems sure to go well.

Dangerman clear on Timeform ratings The John & Thady Gosden-trained Dangerman showed much improved form fitted with first-time cheekpieces when opening his account over this course and distance 13 days ago and he has excellent claims of following up in the Up Handicap (19:15) at Sandown.

He had some fairly useful form in maiden and novice company, and clearly wasn’t 100% on his handicap debut at Newbury in June, going in snatches and eased off in the final furlong. Dangerman proved a totally different proposition fitted with headgear, though, again not travelling as well as some, but finding plenty for pressure, produced to lead two furlongs out and forging clear in the style of a well-handicapped horse. The timefigure was also excellent on that occasion, so the handicapper raising him just 4lb for that win looks very lenient indeed. Dangerman is at least 6lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, provided the headgear has the desired effect once more, he should be very hard to beat.

Beylerbeyi well-in under a penalty Beylerbeyi is thriving all of a sudden since being moved up to a mile and a half and he has an excellent chance of completing a hat-trick in the Racing League 20 Handicap (20:00) at Chepstow.