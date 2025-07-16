Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Nic Doggett of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest Just the 730-mile round trip for Watson ace

There can’t be that many horses that have clocked up the same number of miles as the well-travelled Blue Emperor, who is set to carry top weight in the aptly-titled Wellman Cars Private Hire Almada Mile Handicap (3.22) at Hamilton on Thursday. It’s been as much planes and trains as automobiles for the Middleham Park-owned gelding, as his adventures have included trips to France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Doha and Hong Kong, with wins coming in all but one (Hong Kong) of those regions. A first trip to Scotland awaits on Thursday for the Archie Watson-trained five-year-old, and a first handicap, too, since he finished first past the post in a class 3 at Southwell back in January 2023. Along with Buckingham Palace flop English Oak he certainly rates an interesting runner, though standing in their way is another Southern raider: progressive three-year-old Sallaal who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings (with a ‘p’ attached, too). The recent C&D winner still holds an entry in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur at York next month and this well-bred son of Frankel may have too much for his rivals on handicap debut. He was never far from the pace when winning last time and with a Timeform pace prediction of ‘very weak’ he could be in the right place once more.

Trainer Dermot Weld is eyeing up another Meld Stakes success

History repeating for Weld in the Meld?

With two very promising runs under his belt and the best surely yet to come, Kingman colt Purview gets the nod from the Timeform tipping team in the BoyleSports Meld Stakes at 6.52. The ‘Horse In Focus’ stepped up markedly on his all-weather maiden success at two when splitting Delacroix and Tennessee Stud in the Derby Trial here in May, form which those rivals have subsequently boosted with the former bouncing back from his Derby disappointment with a last-gasp defeat of Ombudsman in the Coral-Eclipse and the latter finishing third at Epsom before an equally meritorious fourth in the Irish equivalent three weeks later. As is the current trend, Colin Keane attracted some criticism for his ride on the debutant Publish at Sandown at the start of the month, but he may decide to be more positive on Purview here given the horse’s dam produced her best two performances over a mile and a half and Purview looked to have plenty of stamina himself when dominating from the front on debut. Dropping slightly in trip – and with a Timeform pace prediction of ‘very weak’ - a front-running ride could be on the cards. Galen went down all guns blazing at Royal Ascot last month and will ensure that Purview is tested here, but the less exposed three-year-old is fancied to give Dermot Weld – who won the race for three successive years with the fellow Juddmonte-owned Famous Name between 2010 and 2012 – another win in the nine-furlong Leopardstown Group 3.

Lady Amateur Riders in the spotlight at Epsom

The Miles Andrews Ladies' Derby Handicap (7.35) was won by the Ben Brookhouse-trained Gordon Grey 12 months ago and the young trainer appears intent on retaining the trophy with a two-pronged attack this time around. Secret Beach tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and is unpenalised for his win in an apprentice riders’ race at York earlier this month. Lauren Frost, daughter of trainer Kevin, takes the ride. The more experienced Brodie Hampson rides last year’s hero Gordon Grey and though he has something to find on ratings, the horse is clearly on good terms with himself at present having won a maiden hurdle at Worcester last month. He’s only 6 lb higher and may be able to dictate (Timeform pace prediction of ‘weak’) as he did 12 months ago and looks a major player as a result. Becky Smith won the race in 2022 and has a leading chance once more, this time on One Cool Dreamer who was second over hurdles at Bangor last month, while this race has so far eluded Sarah Bowen (Pride Of Nepal) who counts a runner-up finish on Foresee in 2021 as her best finish. Jumps jockey Heidi Palin (Buxted Too) has her first ride in the race.