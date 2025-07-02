Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Moore an interesting booking on Fanshawe runner Ryan Moore has only ridden for the James Fanshawe yard five times since 2020 and, though none of those rides have been successful, Inquisition in the Mark Sumner Handicap (16:32) at Yarmouth must have an excellent chance.

Indeed, she is bred to be smart – by Sea The Stars out of a smart mare who is a half-sister to high-class Mutakayyef and Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious – and she opened her account in some style over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton last month. She made the most of a good opportunity on that occasion, but she had a stack in hand, quickening into the lead entering the straight and clear when she edged to her right in the closing stages. This race has a deeper look to it, but she is only 5lb higher in the weights, and with this even greater test of stamina sure to suit, she’s strongly fancied to follow up under Moore.

Satavia open to significant progress Satavia was very strong in the betting for her debut at Windsor in May and she’s open to significant progress following that initial experience in the Unibet Supporting Safer Gambling Fillies’ Novice Stakes (16:37) at Kempton.

She failed to beat a rival home that day, but the weight of support behind her suggests she’s well regarded at home, sent of favourite up against some promising types only to be undone by severe greenness. Satavia was close up early, but was pushed along from two furlongs out, where her inexperience told under pressure, and when she stumbled around a furlong from home she wasn’t persevered with. It is worth noting that she has an excellent middle-distance pedigree, so this step up in trip is sure to suit, and she’s just the sort to leave her debut form well behind – Satavia has the ‘Timeform Large P’ attached to her rating, signifying she’s open to significant improvement.

Azuinthejungle well ahead of his mark Azuinthejungle holds a big edge on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – he’s at least 6lb clear of his rivals – in the Try Unibet’s New Improved Acca Boosts Handicap (20:08) at Kempton.

He had shown bits and pieces of form that suggested he was well handicapped and he proved better than ever when opening his account over five furlongs at Beverley last week. Azuinthejungle was a little unruly and sweated up beforehand, but that didn’t hamper his performance, travelling well in rear and he even overcame some trouble in-running to win going away. That was an apprentice handicap, so he escapes a penalty and any rise in the weights for that success, so from a handicapping perspective, he’s very hard to oppose back on the all-weather with the return to six furlongs no problem either.