Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three Points of Interest

Participle open to significant improvement There are some interesting fillies on show in the Racing Value At Bet365 Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (18:20), but perhaps none more so than the Ralph Beckett-trained Participle. She’s from an excellent Juddmonte family, out of a useful dam who is a half-sister to top-class Kingman, and she showed bags of ability when narrowly denied on her debut at Salisbury in August last year. Participle shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, while also looking by far the best long-term prospect, given a patient ride and making good headway out wide over a furlong out, produced to lead soon after but headed close home after displaying clear signs of inexperience. She was beaten only a nose by one who has proved herself useful since and, open to any amount of improvement now – she has the ‘Timeform Large P’ attached to her rating – Participle looks an intriguing runner on her seasonal reappearance.

Gosdens in terrific form On Timeform’s scale, there is no yard in better form than that of John & Thady Gosden. In the last week they are operating at a 22% strike rate with 78% of horses running to form, while they can also boast a £1 level-stakes profit of 28.70. They have a few runners on Thursday, but one of the most interesting is Mudbir in the Watch Live Racing At Bet365 Maiden Stakes (18:50) at Chelmsford. He’s a good-topped colt who is bred to be smart – closely related to very smart Nazeef, who won the Falmouth and Sun Chariot Stakes, and a half-brother to Mostahdaf, the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International winner – and he made an encouraging debut at Newmarket in October. Mudbir was the pick on looks that day, carrying some condition but running a race full of promise, travelling well but just wanting for experience at a crucial stage, running green going into the dip and never able to get on terms with the winner from there. That form has worked out well, however, and he was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that run. He’s another open to plenty of improvement and has the potential to develop into a smart three-year-old.

Booking of Murphy takes the eye Oisin Murphy has a good record when riding for Rod Millman, with an overall strike rate of 17% and proving profitable when riding for the stable, notching a £1 level-stakes profit of 30.30. The pair team up together with Safari Dream in the Download The Bet365 App Handicap (20:20) at Chelmsford. He has been struggling for form for the past couple of years, but as a result had dropped in the weights, and belatedly took advantage of a reduced mark when resuming winning ways at Salisbury last week. Safari Dream attracted support in the betting, suggesting his revival wasn’t unexpected, and he won with any amount in hand, making all of the running and eased near the finish. The booking of Oisin Murphy suggests another big run is anticipated – he has the Jockey Uplift Flag along with the Horse In Focus Flag – with connections wisely turning him out quickly so he can race from the same mark. He makes plenty of appeal.