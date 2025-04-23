Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Three good chances for Dan Skelton at Perth Dan Skelton has 18 runners declared across Thursday’s three jumps meetings in Britain as he bids to put as much distance as possible between himself and Willie Mullins before Saturday’s card at Sandown which will likely determine the trainers’ championship. Skelton has just the three runners on the second day of the Perth Festival where brother Harry rides but all three have good chances in their respective races. Hidden History heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the two and a half mile handicap hurdle (15:59) and, if he copes with the quicker conditions, a 7 lb rise for last month’s Uttoxeter success shouldn’t be enough to stop him from following up. That was the lightly-raced Hidden History’s first start for Skelton, and the form of that race is working out well, with runner-up Wellington Arch going on to win a premier handicap at Aintree.

The most valuable prize on the card is the River Tay Handicap Chase (16:33) over two and a half miles, worth just over £13,000 to the winner. Heltenham was running at the other end of the country just five days ago when shaping well under an attacking ride at Newton Abbot before finishing second to Scarface. That was Heltenham’s best run of the campaign, and if he’s over those exertions he looks capable of going one better from 2 lb below his last winning mark.

Rock House won on his debut over hurdles last season but is yet to add to that success in handicaps. However, after contesting the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso and then running well on his chasing debut last time, he gets into a 0-120 handicap for the first time back over hurdles (17:05). That entitles him to respect in what looks a very competitive contest.

Konfusion can reign at Bangor Bangor's three-mile handicap chase (18:40) has attracted a competitive field of 13 with some noteworthy runners among them. Heading the weights is the Skelton representative Sail Away who got no further than the first in the Scottish Grand National last time, while Erne River was a good third at Aintree in the Freebooter Handicap Chase on the Grand National card last time and Some Scope and Frenchy du Large were the winners of the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby and the Royal Artillery Gold Cup at Sandown respectively earlier in the season. However, there are also some novices in the field with very few miles on the clock over fences, including Big City Roller and De Tellers Fortune who can go well for Charlie Longsdon and Nicky Henderson respectively.

The one who appeals most, though, is Konfusion who has left his hurdles form a long way behind since going over fences this term for Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith. He reportedly had a set-back after his chasing debut in the autumn but returned with a tenacious win at Wetherby in February – which proved strong form – and added to that success in impressive fashion at Uttoxeter last month. Jumping well, Konfusion made all the running to come home 17 lengths clear, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he’s taken to follow up for a yard that has done very well with staying chasers in the past.

Vauban relative makes her debut at Kilbeggan The mares’ bumper at Kilbeggan (18:45) features a couple of daughters of Walk In The Park whose pedigrees wouldn’t make them look out of place in considerably better company. Gordon Elliott’s representative is Bective Stud’s Apples Jane, her name a clue to the fact that she’s the first foal out of the stable’s high-class hurdler Apple’s Jade. It’s still early days, but so far at least Apples Jane hasn’t looked anything out of the ordinary for all that she has made the frame in both her bumpers at Naas. That said, she has some of the best form on offer, but it doesn’t set a particularly high standard, and this could therefore go to a newcomer, with Sip Sip Hooray looking a very likely candidate for Willie Mullins in the colours of Susannah Ricci. She comes from the same family as the Riccis’ Vauban who is plying his trade in Australia these days where he had two unsuccessful attempts at the Melbourne Cup for his former connections. A rare winner at both the Cheltenham Festival and at Royal Ascot – in the Triumph Hurdle and Copper Horse Handicap – Vauban also won last year’s Lonsdale Cup at York.

The same family also includes Arc winner Waldgeist and St Leger winner Masked Marvel, now a successful sire of jumpers based in France. Sip Sip Hooray cost €115,000 as a three-year-old and is out of a half-sister to Landofhopeandglory who was himself useful both on the Flat and over hurdles and won a Grade 3 novice chase. It’s also worth noting that Willie Mullins and son Patrick have had two winners (both newcomers) and a second in the three previous renewals of this bumper.