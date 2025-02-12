Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Snowden can strike again in Jane Seymour The Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (14:30) is the most valuable race on Sandown’s card, worth more than £42,000 to the winner, and this Grade 2 contest can go to Jamie Snowden’s stable for the third time since 2021. Anythingforlove won at long odds that year but two years later You Wear It Well was a well-backed winner under Gavin Sheehan before going on to success at the Cheltenham Festival. The same trainer-jockey combination are represented this time by Hollygrove Cha Cha who could book her own place at the Festival, where she holds entries in both mares’ hurdles, with victory here first. After winning both her bumpers last spring, Hollygrove Cha Cha made a fine start over hurdles before the turn of the year with wins at Ludlow and Fontwell, giving the firm impression that stamina is her strong suit. It wasn’t altogether surprising, therefore, that she lost her unbeaten record when dropped back to two miles at Taunton last time. Even so, she ran well on form to finish second to Jubilee Alpha but looked to be crying out for the return to further when rallying late on after losing her place so the extra three furlongs or so here will be ideal.

Fergal O’Brien is another trainer who has won this twice, including with Springtime Promise last year, and is represented by That’ll Do Moss who looks open to improvement, but bigger dangers could come from Nicky Henderson and Willie Mullins who have also won the race before. Henderson’s Holloway Queen has a penalty to carry but has won both her starts over hurdles, while Mullins’ bumper winner Mummy Derry is respected even though this is her debut over hurdles.

‘Large’ pair have big chances in Royal Artillery Gold Cup Jamie Snowden could be eyeing up a quick double on the card as last year’s winner Farceur du Large has claims of winning the historic Royal Artillery Gold Cup (15:05) at Sandown for military amateur riders under Major Will Kellard for the second year running. Snowden also won the race as a jockey four times on Paul Nicholls-trained chasers. Farceur du Large completed the Grand Military/Royal Artillery Gold Cup double last season, and while he found one too good in Fil d’Ariane when bidding to win the first leg of that double again last month, he didn’t get the best of runs in the closing stages and has prospects of turning the tables on the winner on better terms here. However, it’s a case of ‘watch your bets!’ because Venetia Williams runs the similarly-named Frenchy du Large who looks the one to beat. Although also a grey like his near namesake, the pair aren’t related though they did have the same breeder in France and are both ten-year-olds so they may well have been well acquainted as foals before fate has brought them back together here.

While ‘Frenchy’ has gone over three years without a win, he was off the course for a long time before returning seemingly as good as ever when second at Ludlow in November. He can be forgiven his latest start when pulled up in the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase at Haydock less than three weeks later, since when he has had a breathing operation, and he can make the most of the 5 lb he receives from last year’s winner.

Lots to like about Likealot at Chelmsford Chelmsford stage a marathon nine-race evening card where the most interesting contest is the fillies’ novice over a mile and a quarter (20:00). A couple of well-bred newcomers from top stables take the eye on breeding among the seven runners. Charlie Appleby runs a couple here, and while Pearl of Hope has the best form of those who have run and promises to be suited by the step up from a mile, stablemate Magical Treasure has a fine middle-distance pedigree. She has a price-tag to match too, having been bought for 575,000 guineas as a yearling, and is by Sea The Stars and from a very successful German family. She’s also a full sister to Sea Silk Road, smart winner of the Group 1 Prix de Royallieu for William Haggas, so is bred to be suited further than this in due course.

The other interesting newcomer is Likealot for Ralph Beckett whose debutants always need respecting and who has been profitable to follow at Chelmsford over the last five years with a 22% strike rate. The same goes for Likealot’s jockey Rossa Ryan who, jointly with Marco Ghiani, has ridden the most winners at Chelmsford in the last five years. In the well-known Helena Springfield Ltd colours of the Meon Valley Stud, Likealot is a daughter of Camelot like Bluestocking who did so well for the same stable last year and is a half-sister to several winners, notably smart gelding Checkandchallenge who himself started out successfully on the all-weather.