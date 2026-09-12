Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Alpha to follow in footsteps of Precise and Lake Victoria?

Sundays are often a bit deflating, but this week is different. Whilst Doncaster's card – a day after the St Leger – might not spark Frankenstein's monster to life, the second day of the Irish Champions Festival certainly would. Switching from Leopardstown to the Curragh, the card goes one better than Saturday with four Group 1s, beginning with the Moyglare Stud Stakes (14:50). It's no surprise to see the 'sectional' flag for Sun Goddess following her astounding finish to the Harry's Half Million By Goffs sales race at York where she overcame trouble in running before motoring home down the middle of the track against inferior rivals. Unbeaten at the track and well clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, she shapes as if this longer trip will suit, but faces her biggest test yet against the first three home in last month's Debutante Stakes over C&D. On that occasion, Green Empress made her challenge last and was able to overcome Dancing Destinay and Alpha – in that order – who had locked horns much earlier in the race. All three command plenty of respect, especially Alpha; O'Brien's last five winners of this race were sent off at 11/2 or bigger, and four of those beat much more fancied stablemates who went off favourite. She did a bit too much last time and could reverse the form - plus a bit more - if conserving her energy better.

Weight-adjusted ratings favour Comanche Brave

In general, the British and Irish sprinting division is rather hard to work out from one week to the next. In hindsight, it's no surprise that American speedball Bacio was able to dominate the Nunthorpe given the lack of consistency amongst those who more regularly lock horns in these races. This week it's the turn of the BAR 1 Betting Flying Five Stakes (15:25). Mission Central looked to have found the secret when completing a hat-trick in the King Charles III, but has gone off the boil since, while American Affair was emphatic in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood but woeful at York. Night Raider looked the great white hope in May but has not justified relatively short prices since (for all he ran better in the Nunthorpe last time), while 'Horse In Focus' Time For Sandals has taken a long time to hit form this term but has caught the eye in defeat the last twice. But mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's now the most consistent of them all? That mantle appears to belong to favourite Comanche Brave whose wins since returning from Hong Kong include the Greelands Stakes here and the July Cup at Newmarket, with a solid run (didn't get the clearest run through) in the Jubilee Stakes in-between. Clearly, he has something to prove now dropped to five furlongs for the first time on the back of two months off, but a win here would cement his place at the top of the sprinting tree heading into a possible British Champions Sprint Stakes clash with Almeraq at Ascot next month.