Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Ride The Thunder unexposed at staying trips Roger Varian has an excellent record at Hamilton (39% strike rate) and Ride The Thunder has a good chance in the Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap (16:45).

He progressed well last season, opening his account on his return over a mile and a quarter at Nottingham in June and, though he didn’t manage further success in handicaps, the form of those race has worked out well. Ride The Thunder was beaten three quarters of a length by the reopposing Valiancy over a mile and three quarters on his final start at Haydock, seeing out the longer trip fine. He meets that rival on 3lb better terms now and, having been gelded since, he has the potential to progress again this year for an excellent yard.

Jordan Electrics of interest down in trip The Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap (17:15) has a competitive look to it, but is a little easier than the handicaps Jordan Electrics has contested at Newmarket and Ascot the last twice, and he still figures on a handy mark.

Both of those runs have come over seven furlongs and, while he stays that longer trip fine, he’s been predominantly campaigned over five and six furlongs in his career, and he should appreciate this return to five furlongs at a course he has a good record at (three-time course and distance winner). He was in flying form in 2024, winning seven times, and for all he drew a blank last season, his mark has fallen as a result (he was rated as high as 102). Paul Mulrennan, who has an excellent record on Jordan Electrics, is back aboard now, and he may have a bit too much class for these.

Letsbefrank looking for more Sunday Series success Letsbefrank failed to fire last year, but dropped in the weights as a result, and returned to form with a bang to win another Sunday Series event at Musselburgh on his return last month.

He actually won three of these events in 2024, and he looks well placed in the Flutter Proud To Support Young Lives Vs Cancer Apprentice Handicap (18:45) to record a fifth career Sunday Series success. Letsbefrank overcame a near impossible position when resuming winning ways recently, still having plenty to do three furlongs from home, but staying on strongly from there to just nab the reopposing Fast Fred on the line. He got the better of one who had the run of the race, so that performance can be marked up further in what wasn’t a strongly-run race, and a subsequent 4lb rise leaves him well handicapped on the pick of his efforts.