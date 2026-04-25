Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Art Gallery on the right path The Constant Security Services Fillies’ Handicap (16:05) at Wetherby looks a decent race, but it’s probably best to concentrate on the three-year-olds, with the James Ferguson-trained Art Gallery top of the list.

She has an attractive pedigree – out of an unraced mare whose dam was high-class winner The Fugue – and she attracted support when failing to meet expectations on her debut at Southwell in September. Art Gallery fared much better at Wolverhampton next time, though, narrowly denied by a now useful sort, and she has shown improved form to win her next two starts. The latest of those came on handicap debut at Kempton where she showed a good attitude to hold off another couple of handicap debutantes and the runner-up was backed off the boards. That appeals as strong form for the grade and she has the Horse In Focus Flag to highlight she’s one to follow. Art Gallery has raced solely on the all-weather so far, but there is nothing to suggest she won’t prove at least as effective on turf, and she can prove a subsequent 5lb rise a fair one.

Hamlet’s Night still well treated back on Flat Hamlet’s Night had some fairly useful form for Andre Fabre in France and also for Daniel & Claire Kubler last year, but he didn’t manage to win a race until joining James Owen.

Two of those have come over hurdles, but he also opened his account on the Flat in good style at Kempton in February, and he looks very interesting returned to this sphere from a 4lb higher mark in the Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap (17:15) at Musselburgh. He travelled well on that occasion, meeting some trouble but switched out over a furlong out and just pushed out to win cosily by half a length. Hamlet’s Night has since run a creditable race in the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton and he should have even more to offer in this sphere for a yard that do incredibly well with such types.

Alther Walden one to keep on side The Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap (18:15) at Musselburgh has a competitive look to it, but Alther Walden arrives with an upwardly-mobile profile and he makes a fair bit of appeal.

He shaped well on his first two starts last season at around a mile, but he improved markedly when opening his account in style upped to a mile and a half at Catterick in August. That didn’t look a great race beforehand, but its worked out quite well, and he could hardly do anymore on the day, winning by 14 lengths. Alther Walden confirmed himself a horse on the up when following up on return and handicap debut at Newcastle last month, pushed along from three furlongs out but finding plenty for pressure. He shapes like one who will only who will take another step up the ladder when his stamina is stretched and he could prove too progressive for these now tackling two miles for the first time.