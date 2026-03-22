Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Rukaana's form has worked out well

Rukaana had to settle for second in a handicap hurdle at Catterick when last seen in January but there was plenty to like about a performance which earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. Rukaana arguably went like the best horse at the weights and also found plenty for pressure after he was sent on approaching the final flight. He did well to pull seven lengths clear of the third but couldn't quite fend off the persistent challenge of Vampire Slayer, one of the least exposed runners in the contest, who fought his way into the lead close home. That form has worked out well as Vampire Slayer went on to win his next start by seven and a half lengths, while the fourth, Sattam, and sixth, Queen Roslyn, also won next time out. Rukaana is 4 lb higher in the two-mile novices' handicap hurdle (15:00) at Kempton but still seems fairly treated based on the strength of his latest effort and the likeable way he went through that contest.

Thelasthighking given chance on return from long layoff

Thelasthighking clearly comes with risks attached on his first start since November 2024 but is an eye-catching runner in the two-and-a-quarter-mile handicap chase (15:30) at Kempton. Thelasthighking was disappointing on all three starts during his truncated campaign last term but fell in the weights as a consequence and his mark has been further reduced ahead of his belated return to action. Indeed, Thelasthighking is now 16 lb lower than when runner-up in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase at this venue in November 2023. He had also finished runner-up over this course and distance a month prior to that, and he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness here. It's clearly not easy to weigh up how much ability Thelasthighking retains, but he comes out 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form he showed here on his final start in the 2023/24 season. He'll also have the assistance of good-value 5 lb claimer Toby McCain-Mitchell whose presence in the saddle has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

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