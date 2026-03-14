Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Jockey booking of note in the Irish Lincoln

If you’re dealing with a Cheltenham Festival hangover, don’t roll over just yet; asleep to your left is the Flat season, and it’s just starting to wake up. The Nua Healthcare Irish Lincolnshire is the big race on the first turf day of the Irish Flat season, with 26 runners declared for the mile contest due off at 16:20. The market has tended to provide some valuable clues, with five winning favourites since 2011, and only four winners sent off at double-figure-odds (and no bigger than 16/1) over that same period of time. Colin Keane – winner of the Champion Bumper on Wednesday aboard The Mourne Rambler – returns to the Flat and rides Akecheta, an interesting mare on that jockey booking alone (Keane has only had 18 rides for the Kevin Coleman yard, but has two wins, two seconds, a third and five fourth-placed finishes). However, it’s also worth noting – as the Smart Stats tell us at the bottom of the Timeform racecard – that Coleman, who is already off the mark for March, has a £57.89 profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting. With the six-year-old Akecheta also holding the Timeform ‘Horses For Courses’ flag, a big run looks on the cards.

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Remembering Doddie's best performances

As it’s Mothering Sunday, it seems only right that a female could be one of the star attractions at Chepstow. Eremenko is a close relation of Doddiethegreat, the 2025 Pertemps Hurdle winner who couldn’t produce the same sort of performance in this week’s Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle but nonetheless raised awareness of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation which continues to fund research to find effective treatments to motor neuron disease. Some intrepid sorts embarked on an 800-mile cycle from the Borders town of Melrose to Dublin (via Wales) this week in time to deliver the match ball for Saturday’s Ireland V Scotland Six Nations clash – you can donate here – and some may well be stopping off in South Wales on the way home to see Eremenko have her second hurdling start in the Beware The Brides Of March Mares' Maiden Hurdle at 14:10. Well clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and representing a Nicky Henderson yard that has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag, she looks to have been found an excellent opportunity to build on a promising hurdling debut fourth at Taunton and add to her bumper success.

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Better ground could be Musique to my ears