Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Well-bred Wilstar can build on recent victory

As a half-brother to top-class chasers Douvan and Jonbon, Wilstar has a pedigree of one who should be running at the Cheltenham Festival rather than in a novice hurdle at Warwick on the weekend before the showpiece meeting. Douvan remains the highest-rated horse trained by Willie Mullins (based on Timeform's figures), while only Kauto Star has won more Grade 1s over fences this century than Jonbon. Wilstar is highly unlikely to match the exploits of his illustrious siblings, but he was a comfortable winner of a maiden hurdle at Southwell last month and, with improvement expected, could be up to defying a penalty in division one of the two-mile novice hurdle (14:10). Wilstar, who was successful on the second of his two starts in bumpers last season, was tailed off on his hurdling debut at Newbury in November and subsequently underwent a breathing operation. He was fitted with a tongue tie for his next start at Ayr and, despite failing to justify odds-on favouritism, shaped vastly better than he had on his hurdling debut, rallying well to take second close home. He took another step forward to get off the mark over hurdles at Southwell last month, impressing with how smoothly he travelled and how fluently he jumped, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag. The way he went through that contest, allied with his excellent pedigree, suggests there should be more to come.

Uhavemeinstitches looks well treated back in handicap company

The Leinster National (16:02 Naas) has attracted 16 runners but there's a standout contender on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings with Uhavemeinstitches 5 lb clear. Uhavemeinstitches won during a light campaign over hurdles last season but has quickly achieved a much higher level of form over fences this term. She made a successful chasing debut at Wexford in October, cosily beating a couple of subsequent winners, and has since produced even better efforts in defeat, with the pick of her performances coming when third in a Grade 2 at Limerick over nearly two and three-quarter miles. Uhavemeinstitches wasn't at the same level when third in a listed race at Naas last time, but she was inconvenienced by the drop back to two miles and shaped as if still in form. She faces a vastly different stamina test on Sunday, stepping up to three miles for the first time, but she's bred to stay well given she's out of Irish Grand National winner Bluesea Cracker. The Timeform rating she earned at Limerick suggests that an official mark of 130 could underestimate her back in handicap company.

House of Habsburg should be suited by stamina test

House of Habsburg steps up in trip in the three-mile-five-furlong handicap chase (16:48) at Warwick, and his recent Timeform reports suggest that he should relish the stern test of stamina. House of Habsburg made little impact in five starts over hurdles but has proved a different proposition over fences, only narrowly losing out on his chasing debut before winning his next couple of races. Victory looked unlikely at Uttoxeter on his penultimate outing as he was never travelling well, but he made laboured headway under a never-say-die ride and eventually forged clear of the only other finisher in what turned into a real slog. That performance prompted Timeform's reporter to note he 'shapes as though no test will be too much'. House of Habsburg travelled more sweetly here last time, but he still finished strongly to score by three lengths. Timeform's reporter on that occasion noted he's 'clearly a remarkably strong stayer' and 'he'll remain of interest so long as the emphasis remains so firmly on stamina'. He steps up half a mile in trip on Sunday and that looks in his favour.