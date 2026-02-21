Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

A touch of Frost

It’s a pretty quiet Sunday on the racing front – perhaps a good opportunity to take one for the team and head to the mother-in-law's? – but, as a result, Fontwell’s National Spirit Hurdle gets more of the spotlight than might otherwise be the case and it begs the question: Why do more British racecourses not experiment with hosting their big race meetings on Sundays? One team that will have a keen eye on proceedings – both at Fontwell and Hereford – will be those who have been involved with Tim Frost’s breeding operation, as siblings Crackerjacque (14:20) and Storm Cracker (17:10) are in action. Both were bred by the Dorset-based farmer who bred horses for more than 50 years from Childhay Manor Farm at Beaminster prior to his passing in July 2024 at the age of 86. One of Frost’s biggest successes was Sam Brown whose longevity saw him win a Newbury handicap at the age of 13 last March, yet another advertisement for trainer Anthony Honeyball who, let's not forget, had Regal Encore hit the frame in the London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at the same age. Sam Brown’s longevity likely comes from his dam Cream Cracker who raced 36 times and was only retired to the paddocks at the age of nine. Her unraced half-sister Midnight Crackle is the dam of Crackerjacque, trained by Honeyball, and Storm Cracker, trained by Ben Clarke. Crackerjacque hopefully has many big days ahead of him, though has something to prove in terms of stamina now back up in trip, while Storm Cracker is in the fledgling stages of her career but it looks significant that she started at just 100/30 on her debut at Newbury in December; a hood is applied here.

That’s the Spirit

Roll back through the list of previous Star Sports National Spirit winners on the Timeform racecard and you’ll see a host of big names including Baracouda (2001), My Way De Solzen (2006) and Lough Derg (2008 and 2009). Even Celestial Halo (2011) rocked up in West Sussex for a career-reviving success in 2011. The race sits in a good position in the calendar – usually far enough away from the Cheltenham Festival but not too far – and, despite talk of Aintree, this year’s race (14:50) could be a Prestbury Park warm-up for Coral Cup fancy Potters Charm who showed a good attitude when seeing off four rivals in a tight finish at Windsor last time. One of those vanquished was Nemean Lion, last year's winner of this race, so the form looks solid (if perhaps unspectacular) and the most obvious fly in the ointment – with all due respect to two-time National Spirit winner Brewin’Upastorm and 2022 winner Botox Has, who has started to look out of love with the game - appears to be the progressive mare Nurse Susan. Lightly-raced for her age, the nine-year-old stayed on best to win a listed race at Sandown last month and, if coping with these more testing conditions, looks a big contender receiving 6 lb from the market leader. Phantomofthepoints completes the field and represents a David Pipe that currently has the Timeform ‘Hot Trainer’ flag. He often makes the running, so could prove a thorn in the side of Potters Charm’s jockey Sam Twiston-Davies, but will need to step up again on his handicap form if he’s to cause an upset.

Lucky Shamrock?