Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Nells Son can win Kelso feature off same mark as last year

Nells Son, who has the ‘ Horses For Courses ’ flag, being a four-time course winner all told, is back on the same mark as when successful a year ago which makes him top of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. He also has the ‘ Horse In Focus ’ flag after shaping well over hurdles at Carlisle on his reappearance when a staying-on fifth to Hartington. With that run under his belt, Nells Son looks sure to go close in his bid to repeat last year’s win.

In fact, the first four home last year all meet again. Nells Son was a tenacious neck winner over Matata twelve months ago when staying on to lead on the run-in and then idling after the runner-up had looked in control for a long way after forcing the pace. They finished clear of Tommy’s Oscar and Traprain Law who completed the frame.

In what’s very much a theme in the day’s big races of last year’s winners returning to defend their titles, Nells Son bids to win the richest race on Kelso’s card, the Richard Landale Handicap Chase ( 14:37 ), for ‘ Hot Trainer ’ Nicky Richards for the second year running.

Majborough to maintain Mullins monopoly of Hilly Way

‘Hot Trainer’ Willie Mullins is relying on either youth or experience to give him yet another win in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork (14:50). When Energumene won the Grade 2 contest twelve months ago, it was his third success in the race in the last four years, giving his stable a sixth consecutive win. In fact, Mullins has won the Hilly Way every year since 2007 with the exception of 2012 and 2018.

Dual Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Energumene is back again but he’s rising twelve now and wasn’t as good as he once was last term despite his Cork win, being pulled up at Cheltenham and then finishing a remote third behind stablemate Il Etait Temps and Jonbon in the Celebration Chase at Sandown when last seen.

At the other end of the age scale, Mullins is also represented by five-year-old Majborough, having his first start outside novice company after just four runs over fences last season. But for all but coming down two out in the Arkle at Cheltenham – in which he still managed to finish less than a length third to Jango Baie – Majborourgh might still be unbeaten over fences. He went on to win the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown with plenty to spare, showing top-class form, even if his jumping wasn’t quite top drawer. Still, Majborough tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and has the most potential in the line-up where recent Fortria Chase winner Found A Fifty looks his main danger. Given a clear round, he can win yet another Hilly Way for his stable.

Djelo looks good for repeat win in Peterborough

Since Edredon Bleu completed a four timer in Huntingdon’s biggest race around the turn of the millennium, the Peterborough Chase (15:00) has only had a couple of dual winners. Edredon Bleu’s trainer Henrietta Knight won it with Racing Demon in 2006 and 2007, while Nicky Henderson’s Top Notch won it for a second time in 2019, two years after his first win when Huntingdon was snowed off and the race was run at Taunton instead.

But last year’s winner Djelo looks the one to beat again for Venetia Williams. He had the race won from the home turn twelve months ago, Charlie Deutsch able to win easing down from Protektorat and Ginny’s Destiny. That was on heavy ground, but Djelo doesn’t necessarily need the mud as he showed when successful on his reappearance in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on good ground under a confident ride. Dropped out as usual, he asserted close home for a length win over the 2022 Peterborough winner Pic d’Orhy.

Djelo might have come up short in his attempts at Grade 1 company but he’s a class act in Grade 2 contests such as this – he also won the Denman Chase at Newbury last year from Hitman who meets him on worse terms here – and, 5 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he can win this again.