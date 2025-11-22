Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Mullins has excellent record in Punchestown Listed race Willie Mullins has won seven of the last 10 renewals of the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle (13:17) at Punchestown and Fun Fun Fun looks well poised to give the all-conquering trainer another success.

She showed useful form over hurdles a couple of seasons ago, winning a Grade 3 over two miles at Naas before shaping like a non-stayer in a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse next time. However, she proved she stays well over fences last season, taking her form to a new level in that sphere, proving herself a smart performer when winning a Grade 3 and Listed event on her final two starts. That form has a bit of substance, too, and given she has a 100 percent record when fresh, she should take a bit of stopping in this company.

Fleur In The Park can improve again up in grade Gordon Elliott has won four of the last five renewals of the Matchbook Betting Exchange Craddockstown Novice Chase (14:27) at Punchestown, but his handle on the race may be broken this year by the progressive Fleur In The Park.

He had some near smart form in bumpers, and useful over hurdles, but he’s immediately shown himself a much better chaser, leaving the impression he needed the run when beaten by another promising type on his debut in this sphere at Gowran, and stepping markedly forward when going one place better at Wexford last time. Fleur In The Park was always well positioned, his jumping improving as the race wore on, and the ease in which he put the race to bed between the last two fences marked him out as an exciting prospect. He beat a well regarded Willie Mullins horse with stacks in hand, and the timefigure he recorded adds extra substance to his performance, too. Fleur In The Park is ready for this step up in grade and he can set himself up for a crack at the top level next.

Humdinger of a John Durkan It is a mouth-watering renewal of the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Chase (15:00) at Punchestown, featuring 2023 winner Fastorslow, defending champion Fact To File, and Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin.

Throw into the mix Arkle and multiple Grade 1 winner Gaelic Warrior, along with Grand National winner I Am Maximus, and you have an outstanding top-level event. The Willie Mullins-trained Fact To File was very good when making a winning return in this race 12 months ago, having Fastorslow back in fourth place, and he was far from disgraced behind top-class stablemate Galopin des Champs on his next two starts over three miles at Leopardstown. Fact To File relished the return to this sort of trip when producing a flawless performance in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, dismantling a Grade 1 field in remarkable fashion, jumping and travelling superbly. The decision to drop him to two miles at the Punchestown Festival didn’t pay off, but he may have also been over the top following a long season, and he’s expected to prove himself still the dominant force over this trip representing a yard looking for a tenth win in this race since 2013.