Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Step up in trip a positive for Authentic Charm

Authentic Charm has failed to build on the promising start he made to his career when runner-up at Haydock in August, but it's still early days and the step up to seven furlongs in the nursery (15:02) at Goodwood is expected to bring about a jolt of improvement. Authentic Charm came home strongly once the penny dropped at Haydock and, having been kept to six furlongs, he again did his best work late on when fourth at Newmarket next time. He underperformed when beaten further in fourth in another six-furlong novice at Windsor last month, but Timeform's reporter noted he was 'looking all the more in need of 7f, still with the potential to improve over that trip'. He still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected and it would be little surprise to see him prove better than an opening BHA handicap mark of 71 now that he's faced with a more suitable test.

Timeform Flags point to Wheels Of Fire

On the face of it, Wheels of Fire looks like he's disappointed on both starts since winning a six-furlong handicap at Windsor last month, but he's shaped as if still in form and simply had very little luck in running. He was hampered at Newmarket on his penultimate start and was also denied a clear shot at things at Salisbury last time as he was caught behind rivals and unable to open up when attempting to make headway over a furlong out. Wheels of Fire ran on well when briefly getting a bit more space inside the final furlong, catching the eye of Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. He also has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at Goodwood having finished in the frame on his three previous visits to the track. He narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the six-furlong handicap (15:37).

Progressive It's A Heartbeat has received form boost

It's A Heartbeat has progressed markedly with each start on Timeform's figures and was very impressive when making a successful handicap debut at the Curragh in August, building on a decisive maiden victory at the same course a couple of months earlier. There's substance to go with the style of her latest performance, however, as the runner-up, Shaool, has since run out an emphatic winner of a premier handicap back at the Curragh at the Irish Champions Festival. The Timeform rating It's A Heartbeat earned for that three-and-three-quarter-length success last time means she is well worth her place in the listed Bluebell Stakes (15:45) at Naas. Indeed, It's A Heartbeat narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while she also still has the 'small p' and the Horse In Focus Flag.