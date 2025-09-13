Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Unlikely hat-trick for Big Gossey?

While Saturday sees Doncaster and Leopardstown share top billing in front of the ITV cameras, Sunday’s action at the Curragh is a cut above the fare on offer on Town Moor. The Aidan O’Brien battalion of two-year-olds join Nunthorpe winner Asfoora in the spotlight later on, however the meeting kicks off with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bold Lad Sprint Handicap (at 1.30) which sees Big Gossey bidding to win the race for the third time following victories at 33/1 in 2021 and 16/1 in 2023. The Charles O’Brien-trained sprinter is adaptable – he was never nearer than at the finish when beaten less than two lengths in the Irish Cambridgeshire over a mile last month – and is likely to be sent off a big price once again given he's 6 lb higher than that 2023 success. Weight-adjusted ratings give the lightly-weighted Jon Riggens a big chance, the ‘Horse In Focus’ having again shaped encouragingly when 3¼ lengths third to Queen of Mougins over C&D last time. Like O’Brien, Jon Riggens’ trainer Ed Lynam has a good record in this race having won two renewals since 2018.

British raiders to hold sway again

The low numbers of British runners at the big Irish meetings has been a talking point over the years, however the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes (2.05) has been a race that British trainers have targeted with eight winners since 2014 prior to Gavin Hernon striking a blow for France with Spirit d’Or 12 months ago. Alparslan and Blingy’s Sister – two ‘Horses In Focus’ - spearhead the British challenge this year, the former having looked a good prospect when storming clear at Leicester on debut (sent off at 14/1) and the last-named having pulled clear with another last-time-out winner when second at Chester last month. The home defence is led by Joyful Tidings who had clearly been showing plenty at home prior to advertising his trainer’s adeptness with all sorts of horses when obliging as the 7/4 favourite at Tipperary on debut back in April. He’s sure to progress, and the market should help guide once more as to what is expected following his 143-day absence. Australian sprinter the one to beat

Plenty of column inches have been written about the exciting Group 1 juvenile clashes in store in the Moyglare Stud Stakes (2.40) and the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes (3.50) - head here for all of the latest previews – however it’s often hard to work out how much improvement is forthcoming from the two-year-olds meaning that weight-adjusted ratings perhaps don’t hold quite as much sway as in non-two-year-old races. In contrast, they are often an excellent starting point in races such as the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes, the Group 1 sprint which is due off at 3.15. Asfoora had several of these rivals well behind (Night Raider fourth, Mgheera eighth, She’s Quality 10th , Arizona Blaze 11th) when storming away with the Nunthorpe at York last month which was clearly her best performance of the season. The Henry Dwyer-trained mare looked much fresher there than when a beaten favourite the year before and she has 4 lb in hand of her closest rival Mgheera on ratings here. Perhaps the biggest challenge could come from the less-exposed sprinters Bucanero Fuerte and Two Stars who have been gaining confidence at a lesser level. With David Egan keeping the faith with stablemate Arizona Blaze, Colin Keane comes in for the ride on Bucanero Fuerte who has shown plenty of dash in two recent wins, a comment that also applies to the free-going Two Stars who only had to be pushed out when scoring at Naas last time. In truth, however, all of these speedsters look likely to set the race up perfectly for Asfoora who, having followed in the footsteps of Ortensia when becoming the second Australian to win the Nunthorpe, can break new ground by giving the southern hemisphere its first Flying Five winner.