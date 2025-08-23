Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Cause for Celebration at Goodwood

The feature race at Goodwood on Sunday afternoon is the Virgin Bet Celebration Mile, a Group 2 due off at 3.35. Weight-adjusted-ratings have Persica 2 lb clear of Jonquil, with the Richard Hannon-trained colt expected to benefit from a sounder surface than when floundering late on in soft conditions in the Group 1 Grosser Dallmayr-Preis at Munich last time. His previous Group 3 wins at Newmarket and Epsom give him a leading chance. Jonquil is another who has a below-par Group 1 run under his belt this year, but that was on quick ground over six furlongs in the Commonwealth Cup, and this talented colt should be much closer to form here as he – along with the very progressive filly Saqqara Sands - bids to emulate recent three-year-old winners Duke of Hazzard (2019) and Ice Max (2024). Ice Max is back to defend his crown - and wasn’t far behind Persica at Epsom in June - so is afforded plenty of respect, but his best performances have come under much more testing conditions, so a bigger threat could be Make Me King who won well on his return to the UK at Pontefract last month.

The Quickcard launched at York on Saturday

Exciting clash in Prestige Stakes

There aren’t too many Group races in Ireland and Britain that have eluded Aidan O’Brien, but Sunday’s Virgin Bet Prestige Fillies’ Stakes (2.25) at Goodwood is one such race; the best that he has managed is a third-placed finish courtesy of Merrily 12 months ago. The Ballydoyle handler – who has a 29% strike-rate at the track with his juveniles - saddles Precise this year, one of two Horses In Focus in the race following her all-the-way maiden win at Cork earlier this month where she came two- and three-quarter lengths clear of the 89-rated Cape Sounion. Though not as regally bred as many in the yard, she looks the type who will continue to progress, especially as her stamina is drawn out (dam a sister to Kingfisher and Temple of Artemis who both stayed well), and she possesses the relatively rare Timeform ‘large P’. The other HIF is Spinning Lizzie, an also-ran in the Albany who then improved plenty up in trip in a C&D handicap last time, finishing a neck second to Sir Albert after rearing up and missing the break. She is up against it at the weights, however, while Aylin faces a very different task than when successful at the same meeting on heavy ground, and the listed form of Jennifer Jane and Orion’s Belt, who were second and third behind Hope Queen last time, doesn’t jump off the page. Perhaps of most interest, then, is likely favourite Moon Target. The Cracksman filly is a half-sister to Orbital who was only rated 71 at her peak by Timeform but her sibling is much more exciting based on two bloodless victories on the July Course and at Yarmouth. “All the trainers often say they've got a couple better at home, well I haven't. She was just immediately the best of them and everybody was surprised when I said she can go,” said her trainer Sir Mark Prescott after her most recent win. If she beats the exciting Precise on Sunday, then her Rockfel Stakes and Fillies’ Mile entries will look ever more realistic.

Group action galore on Sunday

It’s a high-quality Sunday, in truth, as alongside Goodwood the ITV4 cameras head to Beverley and Yarmouth, while over in Ireland the Group 3 Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Ballyogan Stakes (3.25) is the feature race at Naas. Jack Channon and William Haggas send runners over – Miss Attitude and Sky Majesty, respectively – and it’s the last-named who looks of most interest given her comfortable win over C&D last month took her trainer’s record to three wins, a second and a third from just seven runners at the course. However, the pick of the fayre comes from Deauville where the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet (4.00) – featuring Falmouth winner Cinderella’s Dream - is part of the supporting cast for the star attraction of the Sumbe Prix Morny at 2.50. Though this year’s renewal has only attracted six runners, none can be ruled out with total confidence. Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings are topped by the unbeaten Gstaad who was much improved from debut when following up in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time by 3 lengths (with subsequent Richmond Stakes winner Coppull, who re-opposes here, three parts of a length further back in third). The form isn’t great (so far), but his potential is. Like Coppull, Wise Approach suffered a gallant defeat at Royal Ascot (two and a quarter lengths second to Charles Darwin in the Norfolk) but has won well since, while the filly Venetian Sun went one place better when winning the Albany and extended her unbeaten run to three when scraping home in the Duchess of Cambridge from subsequent Lowther winner Royal Fixation. Venetian Sun bids to become the first filly to win the race since Campanelle landed the 2020 renewal for American trainer Wesley Ward, and he is back with a colt this year as he bids for a fourth win in the race. Outfielder, who is part owned by Amo Racing, showed good early speed (as is typical of the yard’s sprinters) when winning easily at Churchill Downs over five furlongs in May; he could be anything. Sole French hope Imperial Me Cen completes the field but looks the weakest of the sextet having been well beaten in the Prix Robert Papin last time; unlike most of his rivals, he is yet to prove himself over this trip, or at this level.