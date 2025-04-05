Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Three points of interest Sticwiththeprocess a potential big improver

There are some unexposed horses in the novice handicap hurdle (15:07) at Fairyhouse on Sunday as Pen To Paper, Is Charlie Around and Jeu de Pic all have the Timeform 'small p' to highlight that they are likely to improve. However, the one arguably open to greatest progress is Sticwiththeprocess who has the Timeform Large P to denote he is likely capable of much better form. Sticwiththeprocess failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden hurdles, but he contested a trio of good-quality and competitive events and offered something to work with. Two of those starts were over two miles, which is unlikely to prove his optimum trip based on the stamina in his pedigree, and it would be little surprise to see him improve markedly granted this more suitable test on his handicap debut.

Blue Reed interesting back in trip

A change to more positive tactics have helped Blue Reed raise his game on his last couple of starts and he has finished runner-up in two-and-a-half-mile handicaps at Fairyhouse and Punchestown the last twice. On Blue Reed's penultimate start, when he was sent a long way clear under an enterprising ride, Timeform's reporter noted "such tactics may well pay dividends back around 2m". Last time, when Blue Reed was ridden with a touch more restraint but still from the front, Timeform's reporter commented that he had seen off "all bar a stronger stayer", and that he "should get his turn in a similar event when the emphasis is more on speed". Blue Reed gets that sharper test at Fairyhouse on Sunday when he drops in trip in the two-mile handicap hurdle (16:47) and he may be able to cling on this time.

Bubble Gum a notable recruit for Paddy Twomey

Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee enjoyed a rare winner at a big jumps meeting on Thursday when Seo Linn won the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree's Grand National Festival, but they are on more familiar territory at Cork on Sunday. Since the start of 2020, Twomey and Lee have combined for 18 winners from 53 runners at Cork at an impressive strike rate of 34%. They combine on three occasions on Sunday, including with Bubble Gum, a new recruit to the yard, in the listed Noblesse Stakes (15:57). Bubble Gum won a maiden and a conditions race, and was placed in a listed contest, for her former trainer Fabrice Chappet last season. However, her most significant performance from her time in France came when beaten less than three and a half lengths in sixth in the Prix de Diane. The form she showed in the Diane means she tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Noblesse Stakes, and with the booking of Lee generating Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag, she's a fascinating runner and a potentially smart recruit for her stable.