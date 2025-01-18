Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Three points of interest Lucy Wadham the trainer to follow at Fakenham No trainer has had more winners at Fakenham since the start of the 2019/20 season than Lucy Wadham, whose tally of 23 places her five clear of the next on the list, Olly Murphy. Those 23 winners have come at an impressive strike rate of 28%, which is a significant improvement on her overall record of around 15% in that timeframe, so her runners at Fakenham are clearly entitled to plenty of respect. Wadham has three runners on Sunday's card and her best chance appears to be with her first contender, Aviation, in the maiden hurdle (14:15).

Aviation has shown ability to finish placed at Warwick on both starts over hurdles and looked suited by the step up in trip to 21 furlongs when staying on well to finish runner-up there last time. This furlong-shorter trip and slightly sharper test won't be in his favour, though he sets the standard on form and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to carry on improving. Wadham also has a leading player in the feature mares' handicap chase (15:20) as Telepathique won her first couple of starts over fences, including over course and distance on her chasing debut, and found only a useful rival too strong last time. Telepathique has only one opponent ahead of her on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, as does Pretending in the mares' handicap hurdle (14:45) though she needs to bounce back from a rare poor effort last time.

Hughes and Fry have combined to good effect It's rare that Harry Fry, based in Dorset, has called on the services of leading northern rider Brian Hughes but the pair boast a record of three winners from only five runners when combining. The last time Hughes rode for Fry was when winning a Fakenham bumper in April last year aboard Star Walking and the pair team up again with the same mare back at the same venue in the mares' handicap hurdle (14:45).

Star Walking was a beaten favourite on her hurdling debut at Uttoxeter in November but she offered plenty of encouragement, proving strong inside the final furlong. Star Walking then duly proved suited by the step up in trip to an extended 21 furlongs at Wincanton last month, staying on well after conceding first run to get up close home. She still has the 'p' for likely improver attached to her rating and looks a big player as she starts out in handicap company. Hughes also rides Soul Limbo for Fry in the bumper (15:55), though he'll need to prove much sharper with his debut experience under his belt, and Moviddy for Noel Williams in the mares' handicap chase (15:20).

Ratings point to Kalif d'Airy

Kalif d'Airy failed to fire on his first couple of starts in handicaps this term but there was a lot more to like about his effort at Fontwell last time where he found only a well-treated rival too strong. Kalif d'Airy was unable to reward strong support but he travelled fluently and stuck to his task to pull 31 lengths clear of the third, leaving the impression that he's ahead of his handicap mark. That view was consolidated when the winner went on to comfortably complete a hat-trick and a 3 lb rise in the weights could underestimate Kalif d'Airy, especially as his unexposed profile offers hope there could still be better to come. He's 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this novice handicap hurdle (13:05) at Fakenham so is very much the one to beat on the figures, while the way he travelled last time suggests this drop back in trip is unlikely to hinder him.