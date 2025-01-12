Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Pic Roc expected to outclass rivals

It's a low-key day of action on Monday but there's a potentially smart sort on display in the novice handicap chase (13:38) at Exeter in the shape of Pic Roc. Pic Roc progressed well over hurdles last season, winning an Ascot novice before producing two cracking runner-up efforts in ultra-competitive handicaps, including the prestigious EBF Final at Sandown. The EBF Final is a noted stepping stone for young horses destined to flourish over fences and Timeform's report of that contest stated that Pic Roc 'ought to make an even better chaser next season'. His Timeform comment also highlights that he has the raw materials to make a chaser as he is described as a 'strong, lengthy gelding'. Pic Roc fell on his chasing debut at Carlisle in November but that shouldn't be held against him as he jumped fine in the lead only to knuckle on landing at the fifth fence. His Timeform report commented 'he still very much rates an exciting prospect in this sphere' and he looks to have been found a good opportunity to get back on track against inferior rivals.

Polisud has clear claims on ratings

Polisud showed only modest form in handicap hurdles for Micky Hammond last season but he ran to a higher level in France before that so could prove well handicapped back over fences in the extended 17-furlong handicap chase (15:08) at Exeter. Polisud shaped as if retaining ability when fourth in a handicap hurdle at Lingfield last month on his first start for Daisy Hitchens and he's entitled to be sharper for that first outing since the end of April. Rated on the sort of form he showed when last seen over fences in France, Polisud comes out 18 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here. There's obviously some doubt about whether he can still reach that sort of level, though his reappearance effort provides a solid platform on which to build.

Loughnane a notable booking for Crafter Billy Loughnane has been riding in Australia in recent months but he is back in action in Britain on Monday with four rides at Lingfield. Only Oisin Murphy and Rossa Ryan rode more winners in Britain in 2024 than Loughnane who should be quickly off the mark this year as Stage Winner has strong claims in the seven-furlong novice (13:00) and is likely to be a short-price favourite.

Loughnane also has an interesting ride in the concluding mile-and-a-quarter handicap (16:00) aboard Crafter who is trained by the rider's father, Mark. Crafter was disappointing at Wolverhampton last time but had previously produced three good efforts over this course and distance, winning once and finishing runner-up on the other couple of occasions. Crafter has been partnered by 7 lb claimer Mason Paetel of late - and provided that rider with his first winner - but the booking of the much more experienced Loughnane has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.