Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Nicholls bidding to enhance superb Fakenham strike rate Since the start of the 2019/20 season Paul Nicholls has operated at a strike rate of 24% in British jumps races but that increases to 45.8% at Fakenham where he has had 11 winners from 24 runners. Nicholls' record at Fakenham in recent years has been even more impressive as all five of his runners at the course in 2024 have won, while his record since the start of 2023 stands at seven winners from eight runners. He has two runners on Sunday, with Go West in the Sky Bet Super Week, Supersized Maiden Hurdle (13:43) looking like the yard's best chance. Go West, who is Harry Cobden's only ride on the card, won a Wincanton bumper in the spring of 2023 but missed all of last season and that absence seemed to tell on his return at Plumpton a few weeks ago as he was headed approaching the straight and tied up after the final flight. He offered enough at Plumpton to suggest that he's retained his ability so useful Flat recruit Miss Cynthia may not have things all her way on her hurdling debut. Nicholls' other contender on the card is Don Alvaro who makes his first start since Boxing Day 2022 in the concluding Sky Bet Request A Bet Female Jockeys' Handicap Chase (15:13). The absence is the obvious concern for him, though he has been given a chance by the handicapper.

Warren Fentiman good value for his 7 lb claim Warren Fentiman, the son of northern stalwart Duran Fentiman, only had his first ride under Rules towards the end of October, but he comes from a pony racing background and has quickly made a positive impression. Fentiman enjoyed a winner for his boss Richard Fahey on only his fifth ride and he has added to his tally with four further wins, with the latest of them achieved at Chelmsford on Thursday for Kevin Ryan. Backing each of his 32 mounts would have produced a profit of £13.40 to £1 level stakes and, while we're clearly dealing with a small sample, it has been noted in various Timeform reports that he has looked good value for his 7 lb claim. Fentiman has a couple of rides for Fahey at Lingfield on Sunday, with Monsieur Kodi seemingly like his best chance in the six-furlong handicap (12:30).

Monsieur Kodi was only eighth in a seven-furlong handicap at Chelmsford last time but he would have finished a bit closer had he not been hampered inside the final furlong. He'd been in good order prior to that, winning a six-furlong handicap at Chelmsford and finishing third in a similar event at Newcastle, and he looks likely to go well back at his optimum trip with his promising rider taking off 7 lb. Fentiman also has a ride in the seven-furlong handicap (15:00) aboard Ziggy's Condor who hasn't kicked on as expected following a hugely encouraging return at York in the spring but remains with relatively few miles on the clock.

