Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.
The Royal Bond Novice Hurdle (13:35) may have lost its Grade 1 status but there are some exciting prospects in the line-up, including Champion Bumper runner-up Romeo Coolio who is among the ante-post favourites for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
Romeo Coolio, along with a host of Gordon Elliott's best prospects, started his campaign at Down Royal four weeks ago and had no problem getting off the mark over hurdles at the first attempt, pulling 18 lengths clear without coming off the bridle.
The quality of the opposition limits how high a view you can take of the bare form, and others in this line-up have strictly achieved more, but Romeo Coolio's bumper exploits show that he has the potential to achieve a lot more over hurdles and he has the Timeform 'Large P' to highlight he is likely to improve significantly. It's also worth noting that Belloccio, a winner of the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot in the summer, also has the Large P as he impressed on his hurdling debut for Willie Mullins at Punchestown in May.
Elliott runs four in the following Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase (14:05), most notably Firefox who holds the honour of being the only horse to have beaten Ballyburn under Rules.
Firefox failed to win again over hurdles following that success in a maiden, but he finished placed in Grade 1s at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown to prove himself a smart sort. He put in an assured display when making a successful chasing debut at Down Royal four weeks ago, earning the Timeform Large P, and he looks likely to take a big step forward. He'll need to progress as Heart Wood sets a high standard based on his third in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in the spring, but Firefox has the ability to take high rank in the division this season.
Four horses have won the Hatton's Grace Hurdle (14:40) three times and on Sunday Teahupoo has the opportunity to add his name to an illustrious list which comprises Limestone Lad, Solerina, Apple's Jade and Honeysuckle.
Teahupoo denied Honeysuckle a fourth Hatton's Grace when he sprang a surprise in 2022 and he retained his crown last year when overhauling Impaire et Passe in a steadily-run race, coping really well with the test of speed at two and a half miles given his proven stamina.
That was a high-class performance from Teahupoo and he ran to a similar level when winning the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham before confirming himself the dominant force in that division with victory at Punchestown.
Teahupoo heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Hatton's Grace on the pick of his form, but only just as Lossiemouth, the ante-post favourite for the Champion Hurdle, is 2 lb behind and has the Timeform 'small p' to show she is likely capable of better.
The narrow gap in ratings is reflected in the betting with Teahupoo just edging Lossiemouth at the head of the market in an eagerly anticipated clash between two of the best hurdlers around.
Harry Derham has created a big impression during his training career and has developed a reputation for doing especially well with recruits from other yards.
Derham's record with stable debutants in handicaps reads 15 winners from 29 runners at a remarkable strike rate of 52% for a profit of £43.79 to £1 level stakes.
Come On Teddy, whose move from Tom George to Harry Derham has generated Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag, looks interesting on his reappearance and stable debut in the staying handicap chase at Carlisle (13:55).
He was relatively disappointing on his first four starts over hurdles following his return from a long layoff, but he was a close-up third back over fences at Exeter on his final start of the campaign. He came down a fair way in the weights last season and starts out for his new yard from a potentially lenient mark.
