Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Elliott's big improvers on show at Fairyhouse

The Royal Bond Novice Hurdle (13:35) may have lost its Grade 1 status but there are some exciting prospects in the line-up, including Champion Bumper runner-up Romeo Coolio who is among the ante-post favourites for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Romeo Coolio, along with a host of Gordon Elliott's best prospects, started his campaign at Down Royal four weeks ago and had no problem getting off the mark over hurdles at the first attempt, pulling 18 lengths clear without coming off the bridle.

The quality of the opposition limits how high a view you can take of the bare form, and others in this line-up have strictly achieved more, but Romeo Coolio's bumper exploits show that he has the potential to achieve a lot more over hurdles and he has the Timeform 'Large P' to highlight he is likely to improve significantly. It's also worth noting that Belloccio, a winner of the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot in the summer, also has the Large P as he impressed on his hurdling debut for Willie Mullins at Punchestown in May.

Elliott runs four in the following Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase (14:05), most notably Firefox who holds the honour of being the only horse to have beaten Ballyburn under Rules.

Firefox failed to win again over hurdles following that success in a maiden, but he finished placed in Grade 1s at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown to prove himself a smart sort. He put in an assured display when making a successful chasing debut at Down Royal four weeks ago, earning the Timeform Large P, and he looks likely to take a big step forward. He'll need to progress as Heart Wood sets a high standard based on his third in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in the spring, but Firefox has the ability to take high rank in the division this season.