Our team give their verdict on the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday which features a mouth-watering clash between Lossiemouth and Teahupoo.

Teahupoo goes for three in a row in the Hatton’s Grace after seeing off Klassical Dream and Impaire Et Passe from the Willie Mullins yard in this race the last two years, but with respect to those two this looks by far his toughest challenge yet trying to concede the 7lb mares’ allowance to LOSSIEMOUTH. The new Champion Hurdle favourite is well proven over the 2m4f trip of the Hatton’s Grace and as long as Paul Townend gets her to race efficiently I think she’ll have too many gears for Teahupoo. Ben Linfoot

Three horses have won the last eight renewals of the Hatton's Grace and TEAHUPOO can join Honeysuckle and Apple's Jade in completing a treble. He goes well fresh as his sparing campaign last season indicates and this will, obviously, have been the aim whereas it is Plan B for Lossiemouth; his greater stamina can hold sway over the Champion Hurdle favourite for whom this represents a step up. Ian Ogg

A fascinating match-up. Given the way he’s campaigned you’d imagine TEAHUPOO will be absolutely primed for this, and he’s taken to win a third successive Hatton’s Grace. With a couple of stable-mates in the four-runner field the race can be moulded to suit the star stayer and given this is the bottom end of his stamina requirements, you’d expect his rider to be very bold. I think Lossiemouth is a very exciting mare, a great addition to the Champion Hurdle ranks, but some of the Mullins team have been needing their first run. I think she’ll come there swinging on the bridle two out but whether she can get past her rival from there, on her first run of the season, I’m not convinced. Dave Ord

TEAHUPOO may be the dominant stayer around but he showed when beating Impaire et Passe in a steadily-run edition of the Hatton's Grace 12 months ago that he doesn't lack speed. His victory in the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown on his final start of the campaign, on ground similar to what he's likely to encounter on Sunday, proved his effectiveness away from testing conditions and it will probably require a career-best effort from Lossiemouth to beat him. Of course, it's entirely possible the unexposed Lossiemouth will raise her game, but Teahupoo has a superb record when fresh and looks rock-solid so is just about the most likely winner in my book. Tony McFadden