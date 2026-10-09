Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

High quality Dewhurst in store

Nine of the last 13 renewals of the Darley Dewhurst Stakes (15:00) have been won by either Aidan O'Brien or Charlie Appleby – traditionally the two most powerful trainers in Britain and Ireland over the past decade, though the likes of Andrew Balding, Joseph O'Brien and William Haggas have all made some inroads into that dominance in recent years.

Indeed, at the time of writing Balding currently leads O'Brien by roughly £300,000 in the British Flat Trainers' Championship, though it would still be a surprise were he able to repel the Ballydoyle battalions until December 31st.

Chaldean (2022) and Gewan (2025) gave the Balding team great satisfaction when winning this race, and it should be noted that 25/1 winner Gewan had been well beaten in the Champagne Stakes on his preceding run, though it seems unlikely that this year's representative Gentle Hurricane will find the seven lengths of improvement needed to turn around the Doncaster form with the emphatic Godolphin winner Desert Castle.

In terms of Timeform ratings, Desert Castle is just 1 lb clear of main rival Darkness Falls, winner of the (recently upgraded) Group 1 Golden Fleece over two furlongs further last time. He's a fascinating contender, with that form already franked, as is stablemate Great Barrier Reef who has missed several engagements this season but has produced performances of note – winning the Coventry Stakes, in particular – when turning up. He lost his unbeaten record when trying to give Push The Boat Out 5 lb in the Round Tower Stakes last time, but that horse has since run very well in the Middle Park.

Whatever happens on Saturday, expect a few ripples in the antepost market for next spring's Classics. The last three Godolphin winners of this race, Pinatubo, Native Trail and Shadow Light, were placed in the 2000 Guineas the following season, while the last Ballydoyle winner – City Of Troy – disappointed at Newmarket but then bounced back to win the Derby. The aforementioned Chaldean won the Guineas, 12 years after his sire Frankel – in the same Juddmonte silks – achieved the same double.