Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Fire Thunder looks ahead of her mark The British Stallion Studs EBF ‘Jersey Lily’ Fillies’ Nursery Handicap (13:22) looks a hot race for the grade, but the Marco Botti-trained Fire Thunder looks the pick at the weights.

She finished runner-up on her first three starts and didn’t need to improve when landing prohibitive odds at the fourth attempt at Lingfield in July in workmanlike fashion. Fire Thunder was pitched into a deep nursery afterwards and ran respectably, but she took her form up a notch last time on her first try at seven furlongs. She went like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, but was given too much to do in a steadily-run race. She finished fastest of all on that occasion, though, only just failing to get up on the line, and her performance can be upgraded when taking sectionals into account. Fire Thunder looks especially well treated from just 1lb higher – she’s 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – and this race should be run better to suit.

Sun Goddess hard to oppose on ratings It is a cracking renewal of the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes (14:27) featuring three of the leading two-year-old fillies in Sun Goddess, Senorita Bonita and Libertango.

There is plenty of collateral form to go on, but from a ratings standpoint, it is hard to go against Timeform’s highest-rated juvenile Sun Goddess. She was beaten by Libertango at Royal Ascot earlier this year, but she has improved in leaps and bounds since, winning all four of her starts since, notably the Phoenix Stakes against the boys and the Moyglare Stud Stakes last time, both Group 1s. Sun Goddess looked scarily good at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago, giving a Group 1 field as heavy a drubbing as she had her rivals in a sales race the time before. The drop back to six furlongs won’t be an issue and she can provide her leading yard with a third straight win in this race.

Is Gavriel a group horse masquerading in a handicap? Pipedreamer, Wissahickon and Lord North were all three-year-olds who won the bet365 Cambridgeshire (15:40) for John Gosden this century and Gavriel has a similarly unexposed profile to those.

He has a fine pedigree and made a very encouraging return from a lay-off at Kempton last month when attempting to concede 7lb to an exciting newcomer, and he built on that as expected when resuming winning ways on handicap debut over a mile and a quarter at Ascot three weeks ago. Gavriel may not have won by such a wide margin, but he made his opening mark look thoroughly inadequate all the same the way he overcame a pace bias. He travelled smoothly on that occasion, making smooth headway around two furlongs out and soon quickening clear in the style of one who has much more to offer. Gavriel is well in turned out under a 4lb penalty and he looks to have the right profile and skillset to shine in a race of this nature.