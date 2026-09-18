Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Five-timer beckons for Arapaho Gold It doesn’t look the deepest renewal of the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (14:12) and it is hard to see past Arapaho Gold even with his 3lb penalty. Arapaho Gold has shown some quirks this season, but it hasn’t stopped him getting the job done on each occasion, and he has left the impression he’s growing up on his last two starts.

He overcame some adversity when winning a strong listed event over this course and distance two starts back and he confirmed himself a smart juvenile when winning the Gimcrack Stakes at York last time. Arapaho Gold was slightly geed up beforehand, but by no means as much as previously, and he displayed a cracking attitude, making his effort when not getting the clearest of runs approaching two furlongs out, but soon found a gap appearing and was in front by the furlong marker. He found plenty for pressure and was well on top at the line and this looks another perfect opening for him.

Silent Beauty stands out in Firth of Clyde It doesn’t look the strongest renewal of the Ladbrokes ‘New Customers Get 50/1 Old Firm Offer’ Firth of Clyde (15:05) and it looks an excellent opportunity for Silent Beauty to record another win.

She cost €1,000,000 as a yearling and looked well above average when making a winning debut at Yarmouth in May, stretching clear of her rivals in good style having travelled well into proceedings. Silent Beauty was the chief disappointment in the Albany at Royal Ascot next time, but you can forgive her that, maybe coming too soon but much faster ground may not have been ideal, either. She showed much more of what she’s about when impressively getting back on the up in a Listed event at Ripon last time, drawing clear in the style of a smart filly after 11 weeks off. The return to softer ground appeared to help and she’s well up to making her mark in pattern company.

Melon looks well treated back on the Flat Melon is 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the Lord Mayor’s Spooktacular Fireworks Apprentice Handicap (17:25) and looks most interesting returned to the Flat.

He left his previous efforts in this sphere behind when upped to this trip to make a winning handicap debut at Haydock in September 2024 and he has since developed into a useful hurdler. Melon is a three-time winner in that discipline, the latest of those coming when finishing second past the post at Aintree in April from a BHA mark of 124 before being promoted to first after the winner was disqualified. He is totally unexposed returned to the Flat and, based on the pick of his form over hurdles, a mark of 71 could well underestimate him.