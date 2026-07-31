Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.
Who’s the best-treated in the Stewards’ Cup?
The 2021 winner Commanche Falls did something out of the ordinary when successfully defending his Coral Stewards’ Cup (15:35) crown the following season, becoming the first since Sky Diver in the '60s to win back-to-back renewals, and is one of only six horses in total – as far as I can work out - to have won the race twice despite the historic handicap being around for nearly 200 years.
Clearly, the race has changed quite a lot over the years since its inception in 1839, but what is apparent is that you need to have a few pounds in hand to scoop the pot.
Last year’s winner Two Tribes (BHA mark of 95) went on to run well from 8 lb higher on his next start, and then won in Meydan from a mark of 102 in the winter, which suggests that he should still be a factor from that same perch this year. The 2024 winner Get It – who makes his seasonal reappearance here – won from 98 and then landed the Wokingham from 2lb higher the following summer.
This year’s Wokingham fourth Far Above Dream, who is 3/3 at the track and can race off the same mark, and Berkshire Whisper, who looked unlucky not to finish closer at Newbury when last seen in May, are the two ‘Horses In Focus’ in the race, while proven Group winner Annaf tops Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings.
He has caught the eye in recent defeats behind Tuco Salamanca and Dubai Bling and is 7lb lower than when a very unlucky 12th in this race 12 months ago.
In-form Joseph O’Brien to strike again
The preceding Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (15:00) looks very much an up-to-scratch renewal, with last year's 1-2-3 lining up once more.
Neither Waardah or Danielle have run in the last couple of months and, which should mean both are fresh having been targeted at this race, but from a stats point of view, that could leave them vulnerable; 10 of the last 12 winners had run in the preceding five weeks.
Having said that, Waardah’s second to Estrange in a re-routed Group 3 at Carlisle has been handsomely franked by the winner’s subsequent Pretty Polly win, while Danielle has always been very highly regarded at Clarehaven.
Both mares have shown their best form on more testing ground, unlike Goodie Two Shoes who has tended to disappoint when encountering soft going. She was well held in third 12 months ago but improved to be second in the Melbourne Cup on her next start and looked in good form when second at Fairyhouse in early July.
A fly in the ointment could be Consent, who was behind Santorini Star in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster last September but improved to win a French Group 1 on her next start.
With only 2lb separating the big four – Santorini Star has a little more to find on the figures – it makes sense to back the one at the biggest price: Goodie Two Shoes.
Maiden of note on the Downs
The British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (16:45) has been won by some notable types in the past; Dee Ex Bee made a winning debut in 2017 before going on to be second in the following spring’s Derby, Imperial Fighter (2021) was third in the Irish 2000 Guineas, while the same stable’s The Foxes added three Group 2s to his ledger.
This year’s renewal looks a stronger one than that taken at odds-on by Isaac Newton 12 months ago, with Charted Course (beaten less than five lengths in the Windsor Castle following a promising Haydock debut) and Al Wathba – an eyecatching second to Haffner on debut at HQ – leading the ratings.
However, we’ve already seen this week that Aidan O’Brien has a clear idea of what type of two-year-old is needed to win here, having won the Richmond Stakes with Man’s Best Friend. He saddles Speakers Corner [no 'listen' jokes please], who was fourth on debut behind the exciting Porto Vecchio, and the likely stronger pace here should suit this Wootton Bassett colt.
Leadlight, trained by Aidan’s son Joseph, Rafe’s Da Man, Market Leader, Walkin On The Moon and Regency Royal (for Imperial Fighter and The Foxes’ trainer Andrew Balding) have all shown plenty of promise, too, so this looks a race to watch back several times.
Luckily, you can do that on both the Timeform and Sporting Life results pages.
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