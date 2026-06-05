Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Never So Brave stands out on Timeform ratings It is the first running of the Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes (13:30) – previously known as the John of Gaunt Stakes which was run at Haydock – and it looks an excellent opportunity for the Andrew Balding-trained Never So Brave to notch his first win of the year. Never So Brave made up into a very smart performer in his first season for Andrew Balding last year, producing one of the best handicap performances in modern times when winning the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

As expected, he had no problem transitioning into pattern company when following up in what wasn’t the deepest renewal of the Summer Mile returned to Ascot next time, before confirming himself very progressive when completing a hat-trick in the newly promoted Group 1 City of York Stakes. He hasn’t been at his best on his last two starts, too free in the QEII on his final start last season, and again just too fresh to see his race out in the Group 2 Mile at Sandown on his recent return. That was a very strong renewal, though – multiple Group 1 winner Field of Gold in second – and he now has his sights lowered a little, while the return to seven furlongs will also be in his favour. Furthermore, Never So Brave doesn’t have a Group 1 penalty to shoulder and very much sets the standard in this company – he’s at least 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Calandagan can exact revenge on Jan Brueghel Calandagan was turned over at odds-on by Jan Brueghel in the Coolmore Coronation Cup (14:40) 12 months ago, put he’s developed into a completely different horse since, and he’s strongly fancied to reverse that form now.

He was called a few names this time last year having looked the likeliest winner for much of the straight – he traded at 1.25 in running on Betfair – but it has been hard to question his resolution since, winning all five starts at Group 1 level. His best performance came when beating top-class Ombudsman and high-class Almaqam with some ease in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last year, breaking through the 130 barrier on Timeform’s scale. Calandagan hasn’t had to be as his best to win the Japan Cup or Dubai Sheema Classic since, but he’s displayed a terrific attitude in both of those races, and he sets a high standard on form – he’s at least 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Benvenuto Cellini and Item: Two Frankel colts in the Derby

Aidan O’Brien’s domination of the Derby can continue Aidan O’Brien is the leading trainer of the Betfred Derby (16:00), having won Flat racing’s Blue Riband 11 times in total, including the last three renewals. He has four runners in this year’s edition, but the standout one is with Benvenuto Cellini, who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

He looked something out of the ordinary when scorching clear of his rivals in a Group 2 over a mile at Leopardstown last season and his somewhat below-par performance in the Futurity at Doncaster afterwards was down to heavy ground. Indeed, he proved a totally different proposition upped significantly in trip back on a firmer surface when an impressive winner of the Chester Vase on his return last month, as expected given his pedigree, relishing the step up to a mile and a half. That race was run at a proper gallop and Benvenuto Cellini was very strong at the finish, still managing to post sub 12 second furlongs for the last four furlongs which gives an indication to the engine he possesses. That marks him out as a high-class prospect and, sure to have come on plenty for that run fitness-wise, he’s expected to take another marked step forward.