Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Romantic Symphony looks an exciting prospect Only five runners are set to go to post for this year’s edition of the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes (13:28) but there’s some potentially smart types on show with Romantic Symphony topping the list.

She started odds on when making a winning debut over a mile at Newmarket on her sole start last season, justifying market support with something up her sleeve, showing a smart turn of foot to quicken into the lead a furlong out for one with so much stamina in her pedigree. Romantic Symphony was even shorter in the betting when following up in a novice under a penalty at Kempton last month and there was plenty to like about that performance, as expected relishing the significant step up in trip to 11 furlongs and strongly leaving the impression she’s ready for better company. She’s bred to keep getting better with age and distance, so this even longer trip is expected to bring about further improvement, and she’s clearly well regarded by her excellent trainer.

Mudbir has a progressive profile It’s another typically competitive renewal of the Carey Group Victoria Cup (14:20), but Mudbir has arguably the most progressive profile in the race – the only runner with the Timeform small p attached to his rating – and he still looks a well-handicapped horse.

He broke his maiden on his return over a mile at Chelmsford last season and went on to win a couple of handicaps at Sandown and Goodwood, both over seven furlongs. Mudir beat the reopposing Defence Minister at Sandown with something up his sleeve and the form of his Goodwood win has worked out well, too, clinging on at the finish from a progressive filly who won in good style at Chester on Wednesday. He was unable to complete a hat-trick back at Goodwood when last seen in August, but he wasn’t really seen to best effect breaking from the widest stall. Mudbir is from a superb Shadwell family, one which gets better with age, and he has the potential to be plying his trade in pattern company later this year, while a straight, galloping seven furlongs should see him in a better light, too. Opportunity well treated for handicap debut It looks a competitive renewal of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Italy Handicap (14:55), but the William Haggas-trained Opportunity is potentially well treated on his return and handicap debut.

He looked a fine prospect when beating now very smart Rahiebb at Haydock last season and he is better than he could show on his other two outings last year. Opportunity didn’t settle fully quickly upped in grade when only fourth in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood, badly hampered around two furlongs out and unable to recover, but he stayed on with promise without being knocked about. Opportunity was edgy beforehand in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and ran no sort of race, again failing to settle and eased off having dropped away quickly in the straight. That clearly wasn’t his running and a subsequent gelding operation could be the making of him. He’s a smashing type physically, very much the type to progress with age, and based on his Haydock and Goodwood form an opening mark of 91 looks attractive.