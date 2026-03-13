Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Jumping test should suit Chuggy

Timeform's reporters issue in-running symbols to help inform readers about certain aspects of a horse's performance, including tractability, response to pressure and jumping. Horses that jump well are given a small j, with those who jumped very well awarded a large J. Chuggy was issued the large J for both of his wins at Warwick where he really attacked his fences and placed his rivals under pressure from a fair way out. He lost his unbeaten record over fences when turned over at odds of 4/7 in a three-runner race at Aintree last time, but that's not the form to judge him on as half the fences were omitted due to low sun, placing much less importance on jumping. Chuggy hasn't been seen out since that defeat on Boxing Day but his reputation has still grown as the form of his second win at Warwick has worked out very well; the second, third and fifth have all won subsequently and shown useful form. Chuggy remains a chaser to be positive about and can get back on the up faced with a proper test of jumping in the two-and-a-quarter-mile handicap chase (14:08) at Kempton.

J'Arrive de l'Est's form was boosted at the Festival

J'Arrive de l'Est has yet to contest a conventional handicap chase since joining Emmet Mullins from France but connections will have been buoyed by how well his Cross Country form was advertised at Cheltenham during the week. He was unable to reward strong support when sent off the 7/4 favourite at Cheltenham's December meeting on his stable debut. However, he was beaten only by Final Orders who went on to convincingly win the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. J'Arrive de l'Est also had to settle for second at Cheltenham's Trials Day fixture, but there was no shame in being beaten by Favori de Champdou who ran a cracker off a much higher mark when chasing home Final Orders on Wednesday. J'Arrive de l'Est may have come up short against a couple of well-handicapped horses evidently well suited by the demands of Cheltenham's Cross Country course, but he showed enough to suggest that he's on a handy mark that his excellent stable can utilise. He tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Midlands Grand National (15:00) at Uttoxeter.

Break not a concern for well-treated Doctor Ken

Doctor Ken hasn't been seen since finishing a creditable third at Lingfield in December but the break of nearly three months is arguably a positive given he has a good record when fresh. Doctor Ken defied a seven-month absence when making a successful chasing debut at Aintree towards the end of 2022, and he also won after a break of nearly fourth months later that campaign. His effectiveness when fresh was further underlined when he finished runner-up in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase here last season on his return from 21 months off. He's been dropped 1 lb since his latest effort and figures on a handy mark based on the pick of his form - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the three-mile handicap chase at Kempton (16:28). Doctor Ken, who is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, looks to have been found a nice opportunity in a race in which plenty have questions to answer. Three of his seven opponents have the query symbol in place of a Timeform rating - highlighting that they cannot be assessed with confidence - and another has the infamous Timeform squiggle to denote unreliability.