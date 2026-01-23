Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Trials day, hey? 12:05 Jack Richards’ Handicap Trial 12:40 Fred Winter(!) Trial 13:15 Plate Trial 13:50 Cross Country Trial 14:25 Gold Cup Trial 15:00 Champion Hurdle Trial 15:35 Stayers' Hurdle Trial 16:10 Turners Trial There, that’s an easier way isn’t it? And even the most staunch Yorkshireman can surely tear his eyes away from the classy card at Doncaster for an informative day down in the Cotswolds. Clearly, much has been written about an apparent lack of strength in depth behind the big name(s) in some of those races, but there will still be movement in those Cheltenham Festival markets come the final whistle on Saturday.

Cheltenham Trials Day Tips

Horses For Courses

One horse who already has winning form at this meeting is Jagwar, just one of 10 JP McManus-owned horses running on a day where – at the time of writing – all but one are single figure prices, seven are 5/1 or less, and three are trading as favourites, including two of his four runners at Cheltenham. Jagwar won the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase (12:05) 12 months ago before totally ignoring my list above and winning the Plate at the Festival a couple of months later. He’s progressed since and looks the one to beat in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase (13:15) over the same C&D. Fellow ‘Horse In Focus’ Impose Toi is the other jolly, and he’s hard to oppose in the Pertemps Network Cleeve Hurdle (15:35) having disposed of Strong Leader on the same terms at Ascot in tantalizing style last month; how much more is there to come?

Horses In Focus (in focus)

Amongst the plethora of Horses In Focus on Saturday, the one who catches my eye is Taurus Bay, one of three in the concluding AIS Novices’ Hurdle (16:10), known more commonly as the Classic, a race that counts Monsignor (2000), Wichita Lineman (2007) and Bobs Worth (2011) amongst its illustrious list of winners. The Smart Stats at the bottom of the Timeform racecard inform me that Ben Pauling has a £21.29 profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles) and this winning Irish pointer has made a good impression in two starts over timber this winter. Beating two rivals can be hard to weigh up, but Aintree runner-up Captain Hugo looked set to win anyway when left clear at Haydock next time, while Race To Base wasn’t disgraced in defeat next time out. “He's a shell of a horse who doesn't want too much graft, but he's got a big day in him,” said Pauling after his win; hopefully Saturday could be the next stepping stone on the way to the Turners.

Read Ben Linfoot's preview as he looks at the main contenders for the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase

Comley has the minerals