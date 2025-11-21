Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Kitzbuhel to follow in some famous footsteps?

There are some bigger races at Punchestown this weekend, including the Morgiana Hurdle later on Saturday’s card where prolific mare Lossiemouth can get her season off to a perfect start, but the Conway Piling Beginners Chase (12:32) is a contest to keep an eye on which may well go to ‘Hot Trainer’ Willie Mullins as well. Hardly a day goes by at the moment, it seems, without Mullins unleashing an exciting prospect over fences, and smart hurdler Kitzbuhel becomes the latest to make his chasing debut. The ex-French gelding had only four starts over hurdles for Mullins last term, winning the first two, including the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran. He ran well on his final start in the Select Hurdle at Sandown but should have done even better as he got caught in a pocket when the tempo was increasing and rallied after dropping to last place to finish a half-length third to Blueking d’Oroux, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Kitzbuhel is one of three from his stable in the race, the other pair being useful over hurdles, but if Paul Townend has picked right he can complete a hat-trick of wins in this contest which his stable has won with a couple of its best novices from the last two seasons, Gaelic Warrior and Ballyburn.

Bobbi can keep ball rolling for ‘Hot Trainer’ Joe Tizzard

Joe Tizzard won with all three of the horses he sent to Cheltenham’s three-day meeting last week, in addition to winners elsewhere, and the ‘Hot Trainer’ could be set for another very successful afternoon at Ascot. Later on the card, the top-rated pair Rock My Way and JPR One have leading chances in their races, but before that Bobbi With An I also heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the staying handicap hurdle for mares (12:55). A winning pointer in Ireland, Bobbi With An I has had only three runs over hurdles, making a successful debut in a mares’ novice at Wincanton in January. She reportedly bled next time but shaped encouragingly on her handicap debut when returning at Exeter earlier this month. She pulled well clear of the rest when staying on well for fourth behind Apples Moon, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. The Exeter race was over two and a quarter miles, but the return to today’s much longer trip seems sure to suit her much better and she’s open to further improvement in receipt of weight from all her rivals.

Betfair Chase can put Haiti Couleurs in the big league

Twelve months ago, Royale Pagaille took advantage of a final-fence error from Grey Dawning to win the Betfair Chase (15:00) for the second year running, grinding his way back in front after the favourite had seemingly taken his measure. The pair lock horns at Haydock again this year, and with conditions looking set to be less testing this time, Grey Dawning may well be able to turn the tables on a rival who is rising twelve years of age. Also runner-up in the Bowl Chase at Aintree in the spring, Grey Dawning is greatly respected but he may well have to settle for second place again this year, this time behind progressive second-season chaser Haiti Couleurs. After finishing second on his chase debut for Rebecca Curtis, he went on to win his remaining four starts over fences last term, showing smart form and landing two big staying prizes in the spring, the National Hunt Novices’ Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival and the Irish Grand National. What seemed beforehand just a pipe-opener over hurdles in a Pertemps Qualifier at Newbury earlier this month in fact turned into another smart win gained in typically gutsy fashion, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag and suggesting Haiti Couleurs remains very much on the upgrade. While he still has a bit to find on form with last year’s first two, Haiti Couleurs looks to have the necessary improvement in him to have a big say going back over fences, being a fine jumper over the larger obstacles with plenty of stamina to call on.