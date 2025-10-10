Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

He's Waliim well treated on nursery debut

Timeform ratings strongly suggest that He's Waliim has been let in lightly on his handicap debut at York (14:40). He's Waliim stands out 7 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the mile nursery having shown improved form when failing by only a neck to reel in odds-on favourite Allegresse at Kempton last time. Only four went to post for that novice, but Allegresse and He's Waliim pulled seven lengths clear of the third, and a good time provides substance to the form. An opening BHA handicap mark of 93 underestimates He's Waliim based on that display, while it's easy enough to overlook his previous flop in the Solario Stakes given he was encountering soft ground for the first time. He had looked highly promising when scoring by six lengths on a sound surface at Beverley on his debut and can prove better than his opening mark.

Champion juvenile honours on the line in the Dewhurst

Eight of the last ten winners of the Dewhurst Stakes (15:00 Newmarket) finished the season as Timeform's highest-rated two-year-old colt, and this year's renewal is also likely to prove pivotal when it comes to establishing the champion juvenile. National Stakes one-two, Zavateri and Gstaad, currently head Timeform's two-year-old rankings, while Distant Storm, a hugely impressive winner of the Tattersalls Stakes last month, heads into the Dewhurst only 2 lb behind that pair. Also in the mix for champion juvenile honours, though without the opportunity to immediately press his claims in the Dewhurst, is emphatic Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Puerto Rico who sits 1 lb behind Zavateri and Gstaad. There may be nothing to split Zavateri and Gstaad on Timeform ratings, though the former shaded the verdict by a head when taking the National Stakes to extend his unbeaten record to four. That was Zavateri's second narrow victory in succession, having previously won the Vintage Stakes by a short head, and his tough and uncomplicated nature will continue to stand him in good stead. He edges the Timeform verdict that can be viewed on Sporting Life racecards.

Cromwell and Staples a combination to note

Gavin Cromwell and 7 lb claimer Eoin Staples teamed up with 9/1 winner Barrys Spirit at Downpatrick on Friday and that victory took the combination's record to seven winners from 31 representatives at an impressive strike rate of 22.6%, while backing each runner would have returned a healthy profit of £29.25 to £1 level stakes. Cromwell and Staples have a good chance of enhancing their record together when they team up with Cowper Hall in the two-mile handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse (16:40). Cowper Hall shaped well on his first start for Cromwell (previously with Liam Lennon) when third in a handicap hurdle at Thurles in March, going like the best horse at the weights for a long way only to make a mistake at the final flight when in front. He was unable to recover after losing crucial momentum, but there was a lot to like about how well he moved through most of the contest and he was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. He also still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected after only one start for Cromwell who finished third in the Irish trainers' championship, behind only Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott, last season.