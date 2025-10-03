Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Hamish can enhance remarkable record at the level

Hamish is just about as reliable as they come when faced with his optimum conditions and, with the ground at Ascot set to ease, should take the beating in the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes (14:25). Hamish is a nine-year-old, but he doesn't have many miles on the clock as connections established from an early stage that he's especially effective with cut in the ground, and they have been unwilling to run him on anything faster than good going. He's gone close in Group 1s before, finishing runner-up in the 2022 Irish St Leger and 2024 Coronation Cup, but has proved a potent force in minor pattern company and at listed level. Victory at Chester last month enhanced his record in listed/ Group 3 races on turf to a remarkable ten wins from 11 starts, with the sole defeat coming when beaten only a head in the 2022 St Simon Stakes. Hamish, who won the Cumberland Lodge Stakes in 2022, is 3 lb clear of Military Academy at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while Al Qareem, winner of the last two editions, is a further 3 lb back on account of his penalty.

Much more to come from Lyneham

There are some interesting newcomers in the mile maiden (15:15) at Newmarket, most notably Charlie Appleby's Noble Journey, who is by Frankel out of Prix Vermeille winner Kitesurf, and Jane Chapple-Hyam's 575,000 guineas purchase Temple, a son of Wootton Bassett out of a sister to Group 1 winner Kingsbarns. Lyneham is also a well-bred colt, being by Wootton Bassett and out of a sister to Arc winner Found, and has already made a highly promising start to his career, earning the Timeform Large P for his runner-up effort in a strong-looking maiden at Doncaster last month. The Large P is sparingly used by Timeform and awarded only to those deemed capable of much better form. That's the case with Lyneham who was described by Timeform's reporter at Doncaster as having 'bags of size and scope' and 'probably the best-looking juvenile to run at this meeting'. He was beaten a head by a similarly promising newcomer, but he pulled four and a half lengths clear of the third and is a smart sort in the making.

Kranjcar bidding to set new standard for Flat wins in 2025

Kranjcar has been one of the season's big improvers and competes at Wolverhampton on Saturday off a BHA mark 32lb higher than he was rated when first entering handicap company in January. Kranjcar's climb up the ranks has featured seven wins - the joint highest of any horse on the Flat this year. His improvement had seemingly plateaued during the summer, but he got back on the upward curve in September, winning all five starts during the month. Most of those wins were achieved narrowly, helping him to stay a step ahead of the handicapper, but he won with a bit to spare at Hamilton on Monday and produced his best performance yet on Timeform's figures. He carries a 5 lb penalty in the six-furlong handicap (17:30) at Wolverhampton but still heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and holds sound claims of adding to his tally. Should he win for an eighth time this year he would move one clear of High Court Judge, Alazhir, Crowd Quake and Jannas Journey.