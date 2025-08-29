Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.
Regional to take advantage of drop in grade
It's coming up to two years since Regional last won a race but, in fairness, he's been sparingly campaigned since that victory in the Group 1 Sprint Cup and has contested some top-level events, so the listed Beverley Bullet (14:05) represents a drop in grade.
Regional was below his best, though far from disgraced, when fourth in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last time, but it's easy to overlook that effort given it came over the unique trip of six and a half furlongs. Indeed, Timeform's reporter, following Regional's third in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury, had highlighted how the Deauville race wouldn't provide an optimum test, noting "it's a bit of a surprise he doesn't have options over 5f at either Goodwood or York, both seeming more suitable than the 6.5f Maurice de Gheest".
Regional also hadn't been at his best in the Hackwood, but he had shown smart form in Group 1s on his first two starts of the campaign, finishing third in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan and filling the same position in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. He had also finished placed in the King Charles III Stakes 12 months earlier.
The pick of Regional's form in Group 1 sprints is comfortably the best on offer in the Beverley Bullet and he comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He has a Timeform master rating of 118 and the last horse to match that level in winning the Bullet was Dakota Gold in 2020. You have to go back to Tangerine Trees in 2011 to find the last horse to run to a higher level in the Bullet.
State Actor can go one better in Irish Cambridgeshire
State Actor, a dual winner over a mile at the Curragh, went extremely close to registering a third course-and-distance success in last year's Irish Cambridgeshire but was headed close home by Wigmore Street who finished with a flourish under an inspired Ryan Moore.
State Actor gets the chance to go one better in Saturday's edition (16:37 Curragh) and there's no concern about his form heading into the race.
He stepped up markedly on his comeback effort when beaten less than a length in third at the Curragh in June and then shaped a lot better than the result might suggest when only sixth at Leopardstown last month. He ended up further back than ideal and was last turning in, but he made some promising headway in the straight, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time.
He's only 2 lb higher in the weights than when runner-up in last year's Irish Cambridgeshire - which had a much larger field - and he comes out narrowly on top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
