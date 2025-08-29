Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Regional to take advantage of drop in grade

It's coming up to two years since Regional last won a race but, in fairness, he's been sparingly campaigned since that victory in the Group 1 Sprint Cup and has contested some top-level events, so the listed Beverley Bullet (14:05) represents a drop in grade.

Regional was below his best, though far from disgraced, when fourth in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last time, but it's easy to overlook that effort given it came over the unique trip of six and a half furlongs. Indeed, Timeform's reporter, following Regional's third in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury, had highlighted how the Deauville race wouldn't provide an optimum test, noting "it's a bit of a surprise he doesn't have options over 5f at either Goodwood or York, both seeming more suitable than the 6.5f Maurice de Gheest".

Regional also hadn't been at his best in the Hackwood, but he had shown smart form in Group 1s on his first two starts of the campaign, finishing third in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan and filling the same position in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. He had also finished placed in the King Charles III Stakes 12 months earlier.

The pick of Regional's form in Group 1 sprints is comfortably the best on offer in the Beverley Bullet and he comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He has a Timeform master rating of 118 and the last horse to match that level in winning the Bullet was Dakota Gold in 2020. You have to go back to Tangerine Trees in 2011 to find the last horse to run to a higher level in the Bullet.