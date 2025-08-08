Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Three points of interest

La Vita Nova has the edge on ratings

Most of the Shergar Cup races are close-knit affairs on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, but La Vita Nova stands out 3lb clear in the stayers' handicap (14:10). La Vita Nova, the sole Irish runner at the fixture, found only one too strong on her handicap debut in a 20-runner race at the Curragh in May and again shaped well when finishing fourth in an even bigger field back at the same venue the following month, failing to claw back a trio better positioned in a steadily-run race. She failed to run up to that level when only third at Down Royal last month, but the drop in trip to 13 furlongs (from two miles) possibly counted against her and she is better judged on her promising Curragh efforts. She is able to run off the same mark as when fourth in that good-quality handicap at the Curragh and the Timeform rating she registered on that occasion suggests she's nicely treated. She's 3lb clear on weight-adjusted ratings and less exposed than her rivals so stands out as the one to beat.

Flags point to bold bid from Arisaig

There are only two runners with Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag in action at Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting on Saturday - Francisco's Piece (15:20) and Arisaig (16:30). The Horse In Focus Flag is awarded to those who shaped well last time and are likely to be of firm interest, and Arisaig went into the notebook when runner-up at Sandown last month. She was unable to seriously threaten one who secured first run, but she kept on well from the rear to fare easily best of those held up, leaving the impression she may have made the winner work harder had things panned out better. Arisaig also has the Horses For Courses Flag, highlighting her effectiveness at this course, based on her runner-up effort here in May. At the time it represented Arisaig's best performance yet on Timeform's figures - her latest effort has just about topped it - and the form has worked out well given the third and fourth both won next time out and the winner has since been runner-up in listed company.

Mister Winston appeals down in grade

Chester maiden winner Mister Winston was set a stiffer task than necessary on his handicap debut in a valuable mile event at Newmarket last month and he came up short in a race that appeals as form to view positively. Mister Winston was beaten just over two lengths in fourth, but Timeform's reporter noted "this opening mark seems fair and he can prove the point down in grade". Mister Winston duly drops from class 2 to 3 company in the mile handicap (16:17) back at Newmarket on Saturday and he could still have more to offer. He was a decisive winner at Chester on his penultimate start and Timeform's reporter commented "handicaps are presumably up next and, as a strapping sort with a useful pedigree, he'll head into that sphere with some untapped potential".