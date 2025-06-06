Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Derby day.

Three points of interest Pride of Arras capable of completing Dante-Derby double

Ruling Court is bidding to become only the third horse to complete the Guineas-Derby double this century, following on from Sea The Stars (2009) and Camelot (2012). He may have been slightly fortunate to beat Field of Gold, who got rolling too late and was gaining quickly close home at Newmarket, but that 2000 Guineas win was still a much-improved and very smart performance from Ruling Court and represents the best form on offer in the Derby. He is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings but there's an obvious question about stamina to answer over this half-mile longer trip, while he's also up against plenty of rivals who are open to improvement granted this stiffer test of stamina. Eight of the 19 runners - in what is the biggest field since Kris Kin scored in 2003 - have the Timeform 'small p' to show they are likely to improve. Among them is the unbeaten Pride Of Arras who built on the fine impression he created on debut at Sandown last season when winning the Dante Stakes at York last month. Pride Of Arras is bidding to become the sixth horse to complete the Dante-Derby double this century following North Light (2004), Motivator (2005), Authorized (2007), Golden Horn (2015) and Desert Crown (2022). Like Desert Crown, Pride of Arras was winning the Dante on only his second start. That victory is rated as the pick of the performances in the classic trials this spring and, with the Derby in mind, he was also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. There is plenty of stamina in the pedigree of Pride of Arras and he looks likely to raise his game.

Read: John Ingles' Derby pedigree guide

Test of speed in 3YO Dash to suit Ruby's Profit

Epsom's five-furlong course, dubbed the fastest five furlongs in the world, is virtually downhill the whole way and provides as sharp a test as there is for a sprinter. One contender in the 3YO Dash (14:10) who should prove well suited by the test of speed is the progressive Ruby's Profit. Indeed, this race was identified by Timeform's reporter as a suitable target for Ruby's Profit after she made all to win at Goodwood last month. Timeform's report for that half-length success read: "Ruby's Profit seems ideally suited by a fast 5f and found this test right up her street having attracted strong support, showing all her usual speed and essentially running them off their feet, having a bit more in hand than the bare margin implies...the 3-y-o Dash at Epsom looks the logical next step, that track likely to suit her equally as well as this one and she may not have hit her limit just yet." Ruby's Profit was campaigned over six furlongs during the second half of her two-year-old campaign, but she has thrived since reverting to five furlongs this term and has impressed with her pace. Her win at Goodwood was her second from three starts this season - she was runner-up on the other occasion at Chester - and she has shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures this year. She also has the Horse In Focus Flag following her victory at Goodwood last time.

Way of Stars capable of better

Andrew Balding has won three of the six editions of the mile-and-three-quarter handicap (18:15) at Doncaster, including the last two renewals, and he has seemingly targeted the race this year with another progressive and talented performer in Way of Stars. Way of Stars has had to settle for minor honours on both starts in handicaps but he shaped well on both occasions and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's capable of better. He met plenty of trouble in running and looked unlucky not to finish closer - and perhaps even challenge the front pair - when third at Southwell on his handicap debut and he again wasn't seen to best effect when runner-up at Chester last time. He may not have met interference at Chester, but he conceded first run to the favourite, Lady Vivian, who was able to dictate a modest gallop and was perfectly placed to kick for home. Way of Stars couldn't get on terms with the progressive winner, but enhanced his own reputation by pulling four and a quarter lengths clear of the third. Timeform's reporter awarded Way of Stars the Horse In Focus Flag and noted that he's "a banker for a similar race, given how well he did to get so close to a thrown-in winner who'd also had the run of the race, shaping even better than he had in his first handicap".