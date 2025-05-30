Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Three points of interest

Audience the class act in John of Gaunt

The John of Gaunt Stakes (15:33) at Haydock, arguably the race of the day on one of the most low-key weekends of the summer, has attracted its largest field since 2015 and it looks like a strong renewal of the Group 3 event. Among the 12 runners are two Group 1 winners in Audience and Kinross, two Group 3 winners and five who have won at listed level. Audience, who has a Timeform master rating of 121, is the highest-rated runner in the race since 2016 when Home of The Brave (121+) proved successful. Audience's task on Saturday is helped by avoiding a penalty for his win in last season's Lockinge Stakes, whereas Kinross must carry 5 lb extra for his Group 2 win in the Park Stakes which came after the point at which penalties are incurred. That means Audience comes out 4 lb clear of Room Service at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and, therefore, has strong claims. It is not only the Lockinge Stakes success that suggests Audience is a very smart performer on his day as he was also an impressive winner of the Group 2 Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs at Goodwood last season, looking ideally suited by the trip. Audience's season ended on a disappointing note and he made no impact on his return in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on his return, but he will appreciate stepping back up to seven furlongs and it would be little surprise were he to make his class count.

Audience is unpenalised for last year's Lockinge win

Owen and Paetel a trainer-jockey combo to note

James Owen and apprentice rider Mason Paetel were out of luck at Brighton on Friday, managing only a couple of places from four chances, but it has proved a trainer-jockey partnership to note this season. Owen has been keen to utilise Paetel's 7 lb claim and the pair have combined for eight winners from only 28 runners at an impressive strike rate of 28.6%. Backing each runner to £1 level stakes would have generated a profit of £30.35. Paetel's only ride for Owen at Southwell on Saturday comes in the mile handicap (19:25), the final race on the card, aboard Latin. Latin is a long-standing maiden and was only third when sent off a strong favourite on his stable debut at Wolverhampton on Tuesday. However, the application of a visor might aid his focus and he's potentially well treated based on a couple of placed efforts last year, and that's before you factor in the promising Paetel taking off 7 lb here.

Buick bidding to enhance Haydock record

William Buick boasts a superb record at Haydock and will surely be hopeful of adding to his tally as he has a full book of rides on Saturday, including some leading contenders. Since the start of 2020, Buick has had 33 winners at Haydock from only 108 rides at a hugely impressive strike rate of 30.6%. No rider has had more winners at the course in that timeframe, with only Tom Marquand able to match Buick's tally having had 83 more rides. Oisin Murphy's strike rate of 25.2%, some way adrift of Buick's, is the next highest among those with at least 20 rides at the course. One of Buick's best chances on Saturday is in the concluding mile handicap (16:43) aboard Al Shababi who looks fairly treated based on the impression he created when bolting up in a Windsor maiden on his return to action. The way Al Shababi impressively strode clear impressed Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time. He still has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight that more is expected after only three starts. Al Shababi represents Owen Burrows who has a positive record with his handicap debutants. Since the start of 2020 he has had 14 winners from 71 handicap debutants at a strike rate of 19.7%, and backing each of those runners to £1 level stakes would have produced a profit of £10.08.