Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Imperial Cup impact at Cheltenham

The Betfair Imperial Cup (2.25) always used to be seen as one of the key races for final pointers on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival, with the bonus for winning the Sandown contest and any race at the festival offered intermittently over the years.

Having said that, the last horse to achieve the feat was the Fred Winter-winning mare Gaspara back in 2007, with Langer Dan (2021, went on to be second to the rather good Galopin Des Champs in the Martin Pipe) and Suprise Package (2022, good sixth in the County Hurdle) the only winners over the last five years to turn up the following week.

The good news for stable accountants is that the bonus is on offer this term with last year’s winner Go Dante – tipped up by Andrew Asquith earlier in the week – back to defend his crown on the back of a solid run in defeat in the Betfair Hurdle last time.

Leading contenders this year include Batman Girac, who was in the process of running well behind McLaurey when falling, and Betfair Hurdle runner-up Lump Sum, both of whom are in the County Hurdle.

Scottish County Hurdle runner-up Afadil is also in the same race next week, along with Ooh Betty, while Spirits Bay, who chased home Constitution Hill in the International Hurdle, has an entry in the Coral Cup.

That’s also the case for current market leader Bo Zenith, who also has the Martin Pipe as an option. Only beaten a nose in an Aintree Grade 1 as a juvenile, he was well-fancied when fifth to Alobelli at Ascot in January but hasn’t been with Nicky Henderson for long and he has a good staying pedigree; this mark looks achievable, and a big run is expected given his season appears to have been built around these big spring handicaps.

Could he be the latest to land the double?