Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Saturday.

Three points of interest Paul Nicholls has dominated in the Pendil

Paul Nicholls first won the Pendil Novices' Chase (13:50) with Napolitain in 2006 and he has won the Grade 2 event a further 12 times in the intervening years. He had to settle for second last year as Tahmuras was beaten three-quarters of a length by the Tom Lacey-trained Blow Your Wad. However, Nicholls has a fine chance of going one better this year with Rubaud who tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Rubaud, a smart and prolific winner over hurdles, was set a very stiff task on his chasing debut when taking on Sir Gino and Ballyburn in the Grade 2 Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at this venue over Christmas. He understandably proved no match for that pair and was a remote third when falling at the last, but he was given plenty of time to get over those exertions and ran close to his hurdling form when beaten only a length by Arkle contender L'Eau du Sud in the Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick a couple of weeks ago. L'Eau du Sud was probably value for more than that margin as he had readily drawn clear before that effort seemed to take its toll late on, but it was still a smart performance from Rubaud and the form he showed there looks just about the best on offer among the Pendil contenders. Rubaud has been raced exclusively at trips around two miles so he is stepping into the unknown over this extended two and a half miles, but the sound underfoot conditions and Kempton's flat nature suggest this is unlikely to be a searching examination of stamina. In any case, Nicholls' superb record in this event highlights the trainer is well aware of the attributes required to cope with this test.

Eider identified as suitable target for Ilikedwayurthinkin

Ilikedwayurthinkin was disappointing for Ben Haslam last season after joining from Gavin Cromwell's yard. However, he has proved a completely different proposition since sent chasing this term and registered his fourth win of the campaign when upped in trip to three miles and five furlongs at Newcastle on his penultimate start. Ilikedwayurthinkin, who was tackling a trip in excess of three and a quarter miles for the first time, was given the 'large J' in-running symbol by Timeform's reporter to denote he jumped very well on his way to an emphatic eight-and-a-half-length success. Timeform's reporter also commented: "He's more than earned a crack at one of the better marathon handicaps after this performance." He had to settle for second over a shorter trip at Ayr last time, when beaten by an improving novice almost half his age, but he again left the impression that he'd be one to note in a marathon handicap. Timeform's report concluded: "He might be 11 but remains totally unexposed at extreme distances and could be a likely candidate for the Eider back at Newcastle next month." Ilikedwayurthinkin has duly been declared for the Eider Chase (14:10) and looks a leading player after he was handed the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter last time.

Nick Rockett stands out at weights in key National trial

Comply Or Die won the Eider Chase in 2008 en route to winning the Grand National, but much the most significant Aintree trial on Saturday takes place at Fairyhouse. The Bobbyjo Chase (15:25) has been established as a key stepping stone on the path to Aintree and was won last year by I Am Maximus who went to follow up in the Grand National. He was the first horse since Hedgehunter in 2005 to do the Bobbyjo and Grand National double, but there have been others who have run well in both races in recent years, with Rathvinden and Any Second Now going on to finish placed at Aintree after winning at Fairyhouse. I Am Maximus' 14-length win in the Bobbyjo last season gave Willie Mullins his eighth victory in the race in the last ten years and the trainer is responsible for five of the eight runners this time around. I Am Maximus is among the quintet but isn't favoured by the conditions of this race as he's burdened with a 12 lb penalty. That didn't stop him last year, but he faces a stronger challenge this time around and his stablemate and Thyestes Chase winner Nick Rockett looks the one to beat on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Nick Rockett came up short when well fancied for a couple of extremely valuable handicap chases last season, finishing seventh in the Irish Grand National and third in the Bet365 Gold Cup. He also had to settle for minor honours in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase on his return in December but took a big step forward on that when posting a high-class performance to win the Thyestes under a big weight, putting up one of the best efforts in that prestigious contest this century. That form places Nick Rockett 9 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.