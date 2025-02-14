Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Saturday.

Three points of interest Harry Skelton a key booking for Joyeux Machin

Joyeux Machin has been partnered by relatively inexperienced 7 lb claimer Harry Atkins on two of his three starts since joining Dan Skelton, but on Saturday the Irish recruit will have the assistance of former champion jockey Harry Skelton in the saddle for the first time. The booking of 2020/21 champion jockey Skelton, who is second behind Sean Bowen in the current championship, has resulted in Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag being generated for Joyeux Machin who contests the valuable Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle (14:25) at Ascot. Joyeux Machin showed useful form for Paul Nolan and, while he has yet to reach a higher level for his current yard, there was a lot to like about how he shaped when third at Wetherby last time, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time. Timeform's reporter noted that the running-on Joyeux Machin was "certainly shaping as if ahead of his mark", so it would be little surprise to see him deliver on that promise with one of the most successful riders around taking the reins.

Charlie Deutsch has excelled at Ascot

Since the start of the 2019/20 jumps season, no active jockey who has had at least 20 jumps rides at Ascot has a better strike, profit to £1 level stakes or percentage of rivals beaten than Charlie Deutsch. Deutsch's 20 winners from 57 rides at Ascot in that timeframe translates to a superb strike rate of 35.1% which compares extremely favourably to his overall record of 14% in the same period. Backing each of Deutsch's 57 rides at Ascot would have generated a profit of £53.03, nearly double that of the next best rider, David Bass, based on that metric. Victtorino has contributed to Deutsch's tally as he has won three of his four starts at Ascot, beating 31 of the 34 rivals he has faced at the course. Victtorino ran up to his best on Timeform's ratings when winning his second Silver Cup when last seen in action and he has the Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the track. He tops Timeform's ratings for the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase (15:00). Deutsch's other ride also has an obvious chance on the figures as L'Homme Presse is top rated in the feature Betfair Ascot Chase (15:37).

Flags and form point to Leadenhall Street

Leadenhall Street was badly in need of the experience when failing to beat a rival on his debut at Newmarket in August but, having been gelded and fitted with a hood, he showed more to work with when fifth at Wolverhampton in December. Both of those efforts were over seven furlongs but Leadenhall Street looked a sprinter of some promise when dropped to six furlongs at Kempton last month. Leadenhall Street had to settle for second in a tight finish, losing out by a head, but he deserves credit for going so close as he was held up in a race run at just a modest gallop and was comfortably the quickest through the final three furlongs, earning the Sectional Timing Flag to highlight that the bare form underestimates him. Timeform's reporter also issued him the Horse In Focus Flag, and he looks a leading contender on his handicap debut at Southwell (18:40), especially given how well the form of his latest effort has worked out. The winner of that Kempton contest has yet to run but the third and fourth both won next time, while the fifth showed much-improved form to go close on his handicap debut. That Kempton form, and the way he shaped from further back than ideal, suggests an opening handicap mark of 74 for Leadenhall Street could prove lenient.