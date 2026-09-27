Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Darkest Red ready to open his account Darkest Red remains a maiden, but he has largely held his form well this season, filling the runner-up spot on four occasions, and he proved better than ever at Epsom last time. He now looks ready to strike in the Matchbook Monthly Bet-Builder Rebate Handicap (15:50).

There was plenty of deadwood in that handicap, but the form at the front end is solid, and Darkest Red can be marked up for his effort as he was the only one to make any sort of inroads from the rear of the field. The handicapper has raised him 2lb since, but he’s now taking on his elders for just the second time in a handicap now, and he still appeals as being on a good mark– he’s 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

City Captain well worth a go over the minimum trip City Captain has shown improved form on his last two starts at this course and looks ahead of his mark in the Barbara Ann Letham And Son Jonathan Memorial Handicap (16:04).

He recorded his second win over six furlongs at this course last month with something in hand, and he lost little in defeat over the same course and distance last week. City Captain responded to a career-high mark with a career-best effort on that occasion, and he looked sure to win when quickening into the lead a furlong out – he traded at 1.09 on Betfair – only to have the prize wrestled from his grasp close home. The winner was also thriving, making it four wins and a narrow defeat in his last five starts, and City Captain pulled well clear of the remainder with him in a good timefigure. The way in which City Captain travels suggests he should have no problem at the minimum trip, especially at this course with its stiff finish, and he looks well treated from the same mark – he’s 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Royal County Glory can continue good start for Jack Jones Royal County Glory was a winner on the all-weather at Dundalk earlier this year when trained in Ireland, and he has shown improved form in three starts for Jack Jones recently.