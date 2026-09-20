Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Little Mi Mi can build on a progressive season

Little Mi Mi has progressed well this year, winning five times, all at five furlongs, and she is taken to build on what was a lesser performance in a tightly-knit handicap at York last time. She has proved a revelation since joining Iain Jardine, her last win coming over this course and distance, admittedly in an ordinary handicap, but the timefigure gives her performance extra credit, and she wasn’t beaten far in a better handicap at Newcastle next time. Little Mi Mi is best not judged on her latest start given she was poorly drawn and was never able to get involved from a poor position. That can often be the case at York, but she still appeals as being well handicapped, and a better run can’t be discounted returned to this course and distance.

Farandaway caught the eye on the clock last time

Farandaway has been in excellent form of late, winning three of his last seven starts, and his latest win over this trip at Ripon at the beginning of this month was a career-best effort. It was another jolt of improvement he found, overcoming some trouble in-running, but once in the clear, he readily moved clear of his rivals. Farandaway's performance can be marked up further once taking sectionals into account – he has the Sectional Flag as a result – and there’s every chance that a subsequent 3lb rise in the weights underestimates him.

Bad Boy Rizz can bounce back to form

Bad Boy Rizz showed improved form to open his account over five furlongs at Navan on his final start last season, making most of the running to win a competitive maiden which produced a decent timefigure. He hasn’t managed to win in handicaps so far yet this year, but he has run several solid races, notably on his reappearance back at Navan in April, and that form has worked out well enough. Bad Boy Rizz wasn’t at his best when finishing midfield at the same course earlier this month, but that was a rare poor effort from him, just looking a little sluggish all round. He’s the type to bounce back quickly, though, and the addition of first-time blinkers can spark him back into like now back at six furlongs.